Africa must pull together to sow seeds of food security

Bean harvest

Bean harvest in Djibomben village, North Togo. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Munya

Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives

What you need to know:

  • The government listed food security as one of its four priorities for development.
  • While we have made critical steps towards the attainment of 100 per cent food and nutrition security, a lot more needs to be done. 

In the last 10 years, Kenya’s population has increased by 32 per cent to reach 53.8 million people. Over this period, the urban population has risen from 10 million to just over 15 million.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.