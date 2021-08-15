Africa must pool resources to cushion its people from vaccine nationalism 

Covid vaccine

A nurse holds a vial of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

By  Benedict Oramah

President/Chairman

African Export-Import Bank

  • As the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines roll out in other parts of the globe, African governments have been left ruing the injustice of vaccine nationalism. 
  • Africans have been left with few levers with which to push back against export restrictions and disrupted supply chains. 

A stark contradiction lies at the heart of Africa’s response to Covid-19. The continent consumes a quarter of the world’s vaccines across all diseases and given this level of consumption, one would expect African nations to be well experienced at producing, procuring and delivering them to their people.

