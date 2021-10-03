Africa must go beyond plastic bans and laws

Plastic bags

In this picture taken on April 17, 2017, hawkers selling plastic bags at Kisii fresh produce market.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Isaac Omondi

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has two plastic management policies — the ban on plastic bags and that on single-use plastic in protected areas.
  • Single-use plastic bags have the highest littering potential compared to the single use or reusable bags because they are lightweight and were easily available freebies.

The topical environmental problems in recent times have been climate change and plastic pollution. Both are complex, multi-sectorial and related. However, plastic pollution is a contributor to the climate crisis. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.