Africa must go beyond plastic bans and laws

The topical environmental problems in recent times have been climate change and plastic pollution. Both are complex, multi-sectorial and related. However, plastic pollution is a contributor to the climate crisis.

Kenya has two plastic management policies — the ban on plastic bags and that on single-use plastic in protected areas. The former widely seen as the harshest plastic bag ban ever due to a stretchable fine of up to Sh4 million or four-year prison sentence or both for big offenders. But critically, do these policies influence solid waste management?

Single-use plastic bags have the highest littering potential compared to the single use or reusable bags because they are lightweight and were easily available freebies. In line with the principle of waste hierarchy, a policy should reduce not only waste but also its environmental burden. Pollution from the bags have been reduced. That takes the debate to proper usage of reusable bags — be they plastic, cotton, paper or other material-based.

Though under scientific debate, plastic proves to have a lower environmental burden compared to materials. As such as, reusable bags must be used several times to offset their environmental burden. In other words, their improper use could increase our greenhouse emission, further aggravating climate change. The word ‘eco’ in the eco-bag comes with some responsibility.

Plastic bag policies

The UN Environment report “Tackling plastic pollution: Legislative guide for the regulation of single-use plastic products” is a policy guide to the formulation of the relevant policies. A baseline is important in mapping out the problem. Generically, single-use plastic that includes items and packaging are the culprits.

Africa has the highest adoption of plastic bag policies. While the global momentum is prevalent to this, undeveloped waste management systems is a direct factor. The problem transcends plastic into other waste portion — not just municipal solid waste but industrial waste as well. It is important to ascertain common components in plastic waste at the local level from generation to the final sink.

There are calls for a global treaty on plastic pollution. That fundamentally means the continent must be ready to move beyond plastic bag bans and taxes. The challenge is dependence on the sachet economy, which is caused by low incomes among populations. Sachets are a leading contributor of multilayered plastic that is difficult to manage at its end of life. This issue is not just an environmental problem but an economic one as well.

Compared to the rest of the world, especially leading plastic consumers such as the European Union, United States and Japan, which had favourable charges until recently, there is a practical argument that lack of alternatives will make plastic stay. This window is an enabler to use the plastic momentum to relook at and build waste management systems in Africa.