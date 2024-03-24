Africa must do more to quell violence and protect vulnerable

For the past two years, news from Mozambique’s troubled Cabo Delgado province has been encouraging.

Fleeing to safety

Criminals who had occupied the province, driven out the government, killed people in the villages and towns, and sent thousands more fleeing to safety in other areas, had been defeated.

People had returned and begun to rebuild their lives. State authority was being gradually restored.

All this had happened after Rwandan security forces had deployed in Cabo Delgado, and together with Mozambican government forces, taken on the jihadists and district by district, drove them out. Peace returned to large areas of the province.

Had it their way

The jihadists, linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had started armed attacks in October 2017 and for four years had had it all their way.

To many observers, it was strange that the jihadists were in Cabo Delgado for that long and Mozambique’s neighbours and organisations such as the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) had not come to the rescue despite Maputo’s appeals.

Matters only changed when Mozambique, probably frustrated with the neighbours’ indifference or lack of appreciation of the gravity of the situation, sought Rwanda’s assistance. Following a bilateral agreement between the two countries, units of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) deployed in July 2021 and began driving the jihadists out of the areas they had occupied.

It was only then that SADC moved, perhaps out of pique or shame, and also sent in troops, but even then rather reluctantly.

The Southern Africa Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) as the force was known, led by South Africa, was assigned to southern parts of the province.

Resurgence of attacks

Since the beginning of 2024, there has been a resurgence of Jihadist attacks in SAMIM areas of operation. Hundreds of civilians, mainly women, and children, have been killed and many more displaced.

The upsurge in violence is happening at a time when South Africa, who head the SADC forces in Mozambique, has shifted attention to another conflict region hundreds of miles away in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they have deployed nearly 3000 troops.

This shift of focus and probably troops from Mozambique to DRC left a security vacuum which the jihadists have quickly exploited. The result has been more attacks on villages and displacement of civilians.

South Africa’s decision to downgrade its fight against the Jihadists in Mozambique and at the same time increase its combat presence in DRC seems strange in many respects.

M23 rebels

First, the haste and eagerness to get into a fight with the Congolese M23 rebels differs markedly from the indifference and reluctance to get involved in Mozambique.

Second, the Jihadists in Mozambique and M23 in DRC are so different that they cannot be equated.

The Jihadists in Mozambique are a ruthless, extremist terrorist group, some of them foreigners, bent on overthrowing the government and all secular institutions, and establishing an Islamic state.

The M23 rebels in eastern DRC have legitimate political grievances that they want the government to address. They want the government to honour previous agreements with the group on which it has reneged.

They demand an end to the repression of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese and attempts to deny them their nationality, and the return of thousands of refugees living in neighbouring countries.

Open to dialogue

The M23 rebels are open to dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict. The government rejects any talks and has opted for the military option.

Jihadists in Mozambique have shown no plans or inclination to talks or other peaceful means. They are singularly committed to the destruction of the secular state.

The jihadists next door in Mozambique pose a threat security threat to South Africa or the wider southern Africa region. Conflict in eastern DRC has no direct threat or impact on South Africa.

Third, DRC has integrated into its army the FDLR, a Rwandan genocidal group operating in the Kivu provinces sworn to exterminate the Tutsi. The South African troops would therefore be fighting alongside genocidaires.

Strange for a country that took Israel to the International Court of Justice accusing it of committing genocidal acts in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Fourth, the regional consensus on the resolution of the conflict in the DRC is the political and diplomatic route. Indeed, a diplomatic framework already exists in the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

International consensus

South Africa’s decision to go into direct combat seems intended to scupper this diplomatic initiative.

On the other hand, the international consensus on terrorists in Mozambique and elsewhere is to give them no quarter.

Finally, the withdrawal of South Africa from Mozambique or the reduction of its troops there gives jihadists more space to kill ordinary people, displace others, and make it impossible for the state to function.

Its involvement in the war in eastern DRC only exacerbates the insecurity and instability in the region. It does not lead to its resolution.

Abandoning Mozambique?

All of which raise questions about South Africa’s motives in abandoning Mozambique to jihadists and rushing to help the DRC government fight its citizens, and inadvertently embracing genocidaires in the process.

The reported mining business deals that some of the top leadership of South Africa and members of their families have in DRC must be the explanation for this otherwise baffling decision.