Africa lags in Space studies as Mars toured

Earth is the only planet known to support life. But do we know everything about Planet Earth? The answer is ‘No’. Scientists endeavour to understand and monitor activities on earth through missions into Space.

The human curiosity is not limited to the earth or moon and it is inhibited by neither poverty nor diseases such as Covid-19. By the 2030s, we hope to see Man set foot on Mars, which has shown signs of alternative home to humankind.

On February 18, the perseverance landed on the surface of Mars — in Jezero Crater. This is an important mission that will investigate the habitability of the red planet. The Nasa 2020 Perseverance rover will collect rock and soil samples and send them back for laboratory analysis. This will expand our knowledge about Mars.

Mars holds a prominent position in our dreams because of the many interesting science fiction stories written in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Ministry of Education should nurture public scientific literacy through development of a science fiction industry and observatories. That could create jobs and attract talents to effectively run the observatories.

Scramble for Mars

While the Perseverance space mission is a key project in the United States, other countries — such as China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — have also sent their rockets to Mars. The scramble for Mars has just begun!

By mid 21st century, we expect to see hundreds of tourists to be flocking to Mars. But these missions will require huge resources, discriminating poor Africa from the exciting scientific adventure. And no African country should hope to share the Mars cake with other continents. It is time the African Union fell in love with the red planet and pooled resources towards Mars exploration and active pursuit of Mars science.