Africa lags in Space studies as Mars toured

Mars

This NASA photo released on February 28, 2021 shows NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it acquired this image using its onboard Left Navigation Camera (Navcam). 

Photo credit: AFP

By  George Manyali

What you need to know:

  • On February 18, the perseverance landed on the surface of Mars — in Jezero Crater
  • The Nasa 2020 Perseverance rover will collect rock and soil samples and send them back for laboratory analysis.

Earth is the only planet known to support life. But do we know everything about Planet Earth? The answer is ‘No’. Scientists endeavour to understand and monitor activities on earth through missions into Space.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.