Africa industry, economy hinge on youth jobs

African leaders and policymakers preparing for the upcoming AU Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification must confront one inescapable and urgent priority: How to tap youth potential to actively contribute to building a better and prosperous Africa.

The highly anticipated summit in Niger this month will focus the attention of AU member states, development partners and the private sector, including medium and small-scale enterprises, to unlock the continent’s potential to industrialise. A continental policy framework for industrialisation and economic transformation is expected.

The gathering is timely as Africa recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and grapples with after-shocks of global economic and political events. Africa is also grappling with a booming young population, who account for 60 per cent of the continent’s jobless, according to the World Bank. Africa must create about 15 million decent jobs yearly.

Policy actions

The summit must commit to urgent and bold policy actions critical for driving economic prosperity and job creation through industrialisation.

First, African governments should implement national industrial policies that stimulate investments into sectors that are both competitive and labour-intensive. National policies should provide for well-targeted tax incentives that can attract investors and spur job creation. Policy reforms should also reduce tariffs on the importation of essential machinery and equipment not locally fabricated.

National legislation should establish equity and guarantee funds to de-risk start-ups. Laws should also protect intellectual property rights, simplify and automate administrative procedures, harmonise tax administration and make information readily available through one-stop digital platforms.

Smallholder farmers should be facilitated to produce aggregation centres for grading, storage, sales and processing of their goods to boost incomes and minimise wastage. This is besides access to credit, subsidised loans, grants and financial services.

The region should urgently foster investment and trade by operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Trading under it was launched in January 2021. Once fully implemented, AfCFTA will create a single market for goods and services, of 1.2 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2.5 trillion.

Secondly, improve the business environment to make it easy and affordable to produce goods and services and trade. African countries can start by adopting AU protocols on free movement. The third is to invest in cleaner infrastructure that supports industrialisation, job creation and income generation. Expanding road and transport networks will open up rural areas and the hinterland.

Clean, renewable off-grid energy can complement national plans to improve access to reliable and affordable power. To narrow the digital divide, countries should incentivise investments for 90 per cent internet penetration across Africa by 2030.

Lastly, Africa is made up of a dynamic, vibrant and productive population, its biggest asset and driver of economic growth and social development.