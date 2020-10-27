Aflatoxin huge health threat in our schools

Schools in Kenya started opening from Monday 14th October 2020 after about 7 months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Another challenge besides compliance with the Covid-19 control requirements is that of availability of enough food meals for students especially in the boarding schools.

The CS for Education Prof G. Magoha insists that this may not be a problem because some food was left locked in the stores when the schools closed. This food will obviously be maize and beans.

It is common knowledge that maize and maize products in Kenya are besieged by aflatoxin contamination. Most aflatoxin contamination is at much higher levels that the Hational tolerance of 10 ppb (micrograms per kg).

This is due to poor drying and storage so that the maize contains higher moistures that what precludes growth of the toxin producing moulds. The mould is still contained in the grain, so that growth and toxin production continues in the poor storage conditions like those prevailing in most schools.

It is therefore very likely that the toxin concentration increased to levels that could cause acute toxicity (Illness or even death) during the months of closure. The grain could even be rotten by growth of moulds. This maize if cooked using the normal methods could cause illness.

If illness does not occur, the liver could be rendered dysfunctional by the toxin resulting to poor health. If this maize has to be eaten, then caution has to be exercised during preparation to lower the toxin as consumed.

If majority of the kernels are found discoloured and rotten- just discard by incineration. Do not give to animals.

If only few kernels are discoloured or rotten, pick them out and discard likewise. Of the remaining healthy kernels wash the maize three times with twice the volume of water (1 Liter for each kg) and discard the wash water.

Rub lightly between hands during the wasging. Maize for milling into flour/meal for ugali or porridge should be washed the same way and dried before milling.

To increase safety of consumption of the food, cook the maize, even in githeri with beans, by adding 1 teaspoon of grey ash, magadi soda, or lime (the one available in hardware stores is safe) for every kilogram of kenenels cooked, Ugali and porridge can also be prepared by adding to the cooking water the same level of the alkaline ingredients for every kilogram of flour/meal used. The foods prepared in this manner appear slightly yellow but are very palatable. Cooking the maize and products in alkali, usually referred to as nixtamalization has also an added nutritional benefit of releasing niacin (Vitamin B3) from the bound form.

The beans when stored with moisture higher than the optimum acquire what is called hard to cook (HTC).

They do not cook completely by the normal methods and eaten in that form, they can cause serious stomach discomfort. The beans can cook sufficiently using the same substances in the same ratios as were used to cook maize.