Afghanistan is a lesson in the backwash of war

Afghans

Afghan nationals arrive at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 19, 2021 to return back to Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mulang'o Baraza  &  Joy Nyamubyei

What you need to know:

  • This month, as the last of Western forces left, a resurgent Taliban went on the offensive, taking up territory as terror crept up on the ordinary folk.
  • It is widely feared that the Islamist fundamentalist group’s fanatical application of Shar’ia Law will take away fundamental freedoms and liberties.

Once again, it’s anarchy in Afghanistan. The Taliban, the insurgent group that first emerged in the early 1990s as one of the factions that made up the Mujahideen, has retaken Kabul following the flight of President Ashraf Ghani and his entourage. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.