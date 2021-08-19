Afghanistan is a lesson in the backwash of war

Once again, it’s anarchy in Afghanistan. The Taliban, the insurgent group that first emerged in the early 1990s as one of the factions that made up the Mujahideen, has retaken Kabul following the flight of President Ashraf Ghani and his entourage.

Upon the withdrawal of Russian forces, who had fought the Mujahideen since the 1980s, the Taliban briefly took over leadership of Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, when US troops invaded the country, accusing the group of harbouring Al-Qaeda operatives led by Osama bin Laden.

On May 2, 2011, US special forces hunted down and killed bin Laden in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbotabad. America’s war with the Taliban, in Afghanistan and Pakistan, however, continued.

In 2014, Washington announced the planned end of formal combat mission in Afghanistan, save for a residual foreign force to augment Afghan troops’ capability. It then began and steered peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, amid perfidy and caprice. In 2019, the US pullout began but the talks dragged on into 2020.

This month, however, as the last of Western forces left, a resurgent Taliban went on the offensive, taking up territory as terror crept up on the ordinary folk. Images of fear-stricken Afghans frenetically thronging the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a futile effort to flee the country emerged.

Backwash of war

It is widely feared that the Islamist fundamentalist group’s fanatical application of Shar’ia Law will take away fundamental freedoms and liberties. Women’s rights could be trivialised or even denied outright. Afghanis may have to endure sectarian strictures on social life. Violating the rules could result in public, dehumanising and bestial punition.

No doubt, Afghanistan badly needs help. Security. Reconstruction. Economy. Human rights. Democracy. Its situation, and its back story, however, are, not only an object lesson in but also a reproach to foreign intervention. If it doesn’t genuinely aim at, include and involve the building of systems, concord, peace and the economy, intervention could, indeed, prove to be a disastrous mission creep.

Afghanistan is the archetype of the backwash of war. Around the world, and in recent history, countries have known the infernal canker of war: Bosnia, Chechnya, Georgia, Yugoslavia, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Libya, Yemen, Algeria, Syria, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Vietnam, Somalia, DR Congo, Sudan, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Iraq, Cambodia and Myanmar, to name but a few. Yet none has been saddled with such uninviting legacy as Afghanistan’s.

The return of Taliban comes on the heels of the commemoration, in Germany, of the August 13, 1961 commencement of the building of the Berlin Wall. World leaders must start taking down the artificial walls increasingly going up in humanity’s midst an everyday task.