Afcon: Don’t drag Tanzania and Uganda into our shameful excursion

The historic East Africa Pamoja Bid seeks to bring the Africa Cup of Nations to the region for the first time. We, however, don’t know whether the three countries are serious about this bid or it’s just a bad joke they are playing. Uganda and Tanzania maybe serious about it, but our knowledge of Kenya keeps us rather doubtful.

It is not the first time Kenya is bidding to host this tournament. We have done that before and managed to shame ourselves in the most spectacular manner. In 1996, we placed our bid and followed it through with loads of lies and future promises.

We assured the Confederation of African Football (Caf) that we would embark on infrastructure development. We vowed – and with glossy diagrams – to show them how organised we were. We lobbied many countries and our talking team did a very good job at that; we swore seriousness until the continent fell in line. We were handed the hosting rights and just then we went on a shocking slumber.

We could not meet the timelines for readiness and any Caf delegation that came to inspect our readiness were met with sugary words, taken to bush game drives, urged to adopt poor orphaned cheetahs… we were screening them from our ineptitude. They finally saw through our veneer of ‘civilisation’; they saw us for what we really were: despicable people. They had to rush and find another venue, and the newly independent South Africa filled in to save Caf the blushes. It was a real shame.

And we never learned from that.

A few years ago, we bid again for hosting of Chan. We managed again to make fools of ourselves. Instead of giving up or putting our house in order, we are now dragging Tanzania and Uganda into our shameful excursion.

The Pamoja Bid will face competition from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt. These are nations with proper planning and their infrastructure is perfect. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have never hosted the Afcon before and will face a huge task to win over Caf due to lack of stadia and infrastructure. There’s no any world-class facility in the region. Kenya, in particular, doesn’t have a single stadium that fits Fifa and Caf specifications.

Built several stadia

Despite the billions of shillings that have been pumped into stadia across the country, in spite of the political rhetoric that has verbally built several stadia in each county, we are in the sad reality that we have no proper stadium to sell to Caf as our marketing point.

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is a 36-year-old relic, while the Nyayo National Stadium qualifies for an historical monument. The City Stadium is an old ruin that seems to predate Fort Jesus, while the Mombasa Stadium is a wall that surrounds a jungle and even National Geographic could find some unknown species of amphibians.

Yet, in the 2023/24 Budget, the Treasury slashed the sports allocation by a half. The Treasury proposed the allocation of Sh12.5 billion to the tourism, sports, culture and recreational sector. Of this, Sh6.4 billion will go to the Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund. Interestingly, there was no mention of any allocation for the Afcon bid.

Diamond League

We only know how to reap where we do not sow. Last week, Faith Kipyegon did the country proud by smashing two world records in the Diamond League. Kenyans were extremely happy over this feat and the social media was awash with congratulations from fans.

When the young champion jetted back home, they could even find time in the ‘busy’ presidential schedule to fit her into the State House visit. The leaders wished to soak in the limelight from the athlete. New promises were doled out to sportsmen and women; financial rewards were dangled in the future for sports personalities.

It never even once bothered them just how the young lady got to where she is; who prepared her, how did she go to compete… that surely wasn’t their problem. Reap where we do not sow is the mantra.