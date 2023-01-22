Advancing literacy, numeracy skills in early grades prudent

Learning outcomes for children in early grades are poor despite ambitious reforms like free primary education and the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Reports show while the Covid-19 pandemic caused huge learning losses, over the years the salient issue was that children were in school but not learning, especially for foundational literacy and numeracy.

A learning assessment by a non-governmental organisation, Uwezo, in 2021 showed 60 per cent of Grade Four learners could not read a G3-appropriate text. In 2014, one out of every 10 Kenyan children completed primary school without having fully mastered Standard Two skills, the report showed.

These basic skills are necessary for children to understand and engage with the material they are taught in school and acquire technical and higher-order skills as they progress in their studies. Lost learning in the earliest years fails to narrow later.

This year marks the mid-point between the adoption and the finish line of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. To meet the target for inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all, the spotlight must be turned to ensuring children are learning.

Foremost, assess every child to measure their learning level and design interventions to help those who fall behind to catch up. The curriculum cannot be a one-size-fits-all as children are not homogeneous in how they learn and understand concepts. There are various reasons why children in early grades struggle to learn basic literacy and numeracy skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic.

One is the language of instruction. Young children, especially from rural areas, with only their home language, may struggle to understand curriculum content due to their limited English proficiency. Other factors include a lack of support from parents and caregivers, who may have limited education, and a lack of resources in the classroom.

Supporting innovative programmes that promote tailored instruction and remedial education could help to achieve equitable foundational skills among young learners.

Also, research shows that learners benefit from using their home language in education in the early grades (ahead of a late primary transition stage) and that leads to a more positive attitude towards school, gives learners confidence and helps to affirm their cultural identity.

Predominant language

The Education ministry recommends that the predominant language spoken in a school’s catchment area be used as the language of instruction for the first three years of primary education and that English be taught as a subject from Grade One. That, however, has not been properly implemented.

Kenya also needs to empower its teachers and ensure they are trained and supported to lead learning and produce and harness relevant research and innovations. Teachers are the engine at the heart of education systems. They are ready to transform education, and also learners by equipping them with foundational skills and stimulating their curiosity and ability to continue learning throughout life.

Lastly, learning spaces must be reimagined beyond physical classrooms to accommodate digital and remote learning technologies so that education is resilient and continues during a crisis or disruption.

Experts say lifelong education from the early years can break the cycle of poverty, improve health outcomes and prepare people to become productive. Turn the spotlight on children’s learning.