Adopt standards for shared vision of a better world

World Standards Day is celebrated every October 14, to recognise and appreciate the effort of various experts in bringing order, compatibility, interoperability and, indeed, enable the ‘global village’ to have one language of communication for controlling products, services and technologies.

This year’s celebrations were themed “Shared vision for a better world: Incorporating United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Number Three (SDG 3), on good health and well-being, for all at all ages”.

That signifies a profound commitment to a healthier, happier, fairer and more prosperous world. SDG 3 stands at the heart of our shared vision, focusing on healthy lives and promoting well-being.

It underscores the essential values and principles that unite all of us, across borders, social differences and industries. SDG 3 reminds us of the fundamental human right to good health and well-being.

It challenges us to leave no one behind, reduce inequalities in access to healthcare and ensure nobody suffers needlessly due to a preventable disease or lack of healthcare.

Standards are the building blocks of progress; the tools that help us to shape the world we desire. They provide the framework for healthcare systems, the safety protocols for medical devices and the guidelines for pharmaceutical development. They are the invisible hand that ensures the quality and safety of healthcare services and products.

Incorporating SDG 3 into our shared vision requires a commitment to not only developing but also implementing standards that promote health, well-being and accessibility.

It means considering the needs of the most vulnerable, the marginalised and those living in underserved regions. It is a call to innovation, to create healthcare solutions that are not only effective but also affordable and accessible.

Research and data-driven decision-making are important. Standards are pivotal to the standardisation and harmonisation of data collection and analysis, enabling us to make reliable decisions and track progress towards any goal.

We can identify gaps in healthcare delivery, target resources more effectively, and measure the impact of our efforts.

The vision of a better, safer and more sustainable future transcends the borders and resonates with everyone. It is a collective commitment to excellence, safety and innovation.

Standards are the roadmap that guides us in tackling the global challenges—from climate change to public health crises, trade barriers and technological advancements.

We cannot talk about standards if we lack integrity, probity in our leadership and personal lives. The interconnectivity of our world means recognising that what benefits one benefits us all.

Lastly, quoting Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, you should never lower your standards to accommodate those who have compromised their standards. Let standards form an unassailable benchmark in all that we do.



