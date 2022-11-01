Adopt penalty points system to curb road chaos

At his vetting as Cabinet Secretary nominee for the Roads, Transport and Public Works docket recently, then-Senator Kipchumba Murkomen painted a grim picture of our traffic situation, especially in cities like Nairobi.

While demonstrating that he is the right man for the job, the candidate did not leave any doubt that the need to urgently address the traffic chaos Kenyans witness daily would be a priority if he got Parliament’s approval.

He even suggested that e-policing of the roads, especially in urban centres, could net billions of shillings in fines and possibly rid the country of the bribe-thirsty traffic police officers.

Mr Murkomen backed his argument with annual estimates of Sh50 billion fines that could be raised from Nairobi roundabouts alone. What a genius!

I agree with him that on-spot fines can curb bribery on the roads and even improve revenue collection. I expected the CS nominee, however, to dwell on more innovative traffic management systems that have been successful in other countries.

One such system is the penalty points system, under which motorists can be punished for traffic offences or infringements. Payment of fines can also be imposed alongside it.

The traffic authorities, such as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), could be empowered to cancel or suspend the licences of serial offenders—those who accumulate point losses beyond certain thresholds.

Match the offence

Under this system, motorists are awarded maximum points loaded to their digital driving licences at the time of acquisition and they lose them every time they commit traffic offences. Point losses are expected to match the offence. For example, losses for jumping a red light are not the same as driving while speaking on a mobile phone or obstruction.

Various models of this system have been implemented, to varying degrees of success, in many jurisdictions—including Australia, Denmark, England, Germany, Italy and Norway. Others are Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Scotland, Spain and Wales.

It can work in Kenya for five key reasons.

First, Kenya is a regional technology powerhouse and could leverage its infrastructure to not only host the system but also complement it. For example, the closed-circuit television (CCTV) network in towns can be utilised for identifying offenders.

Secondly, the country has sufficient internet coverage. That means point deduction and the accompanying fines could be imposed on a real-time basis from a central point. Thirdly, digital driving licences are already in use.

Fourth, it complements the current fine payment system. More importantly, the points penalty system places the responsibility of road discipline on the individual motorist.

The system, if adopted, could change the culture of showing good road behaviour only at the sight of a traffic police officer and make it a lifestyle.