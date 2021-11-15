Adopt online campaigns in Kenya













































































The recent political tour of Kondele in Kisumu County by Deputy President William Ruto, which was hit by violence, continues to elicit anger towards negative ethnicity among nationalists.

The ‘netizens’ continue to debate bitterly, pointing fingers for the riots. That comes at a time when democracy, peace, and elections are at loggerheads. What could have caused the misunderstanding between security officers and residents?

First, the lack of political decorum in Kenya is creating tension among aspirants and is a threat to the rule of law. The expectation of most Kenyans is that when a sitting Deputy President visits he should be accorded respect and order. The heckling at Dr Ruto’s event suggests more than just negative ethnicity.

Secondly, politicians in the country are unresponsive to their manifestos. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr Ruto, while campaigning in the 2013 and 2017 general elections, put forth visionary ideas to improve the lives of Kenyans. But the fulfilment of most of their political promises has stalled.

The citizens are under more pressure economically than ever before. In fact, most leaders elected on the current Constitution have failed to deliver on devolution. Although the world is experiencing economic hardship, some of Kenya’s leaders are serial under-performers. Such disputes between the electorate and the leaders must contribute to the chaos.

Thirdly, politicians must heed our security intelligence agencies’ advice, not risk lives. Inasmuch as the Constitution, under the Bill of Rights, gives Kenyans freedom of movement, expression and association, security comes first. Employ other tactics to reach citizens if there is a risk of violence.

Much as we all should avoid violence, aspirants who feel unsafe in “hostile” areas should embrace technology to reach their target audience. Let them not ignore the power of social media in ensuring an effective and positive election campaign devoid of loss of life, destruction of property or violence.