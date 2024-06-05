Adopt a bicycle for good health

June 3 was the World Bicycle Day, which the United Nations General Assembly started celebrating in 2018. Its purpose is to educate the public on the benefits of cycling to health and the environment.

Exercise riding is the bicycle itself. Due to the advent of motorised vehicles, where the pollution has also increased, the physical exercise of man has also ended. Besides being pollution-free, cycling is helpful in obesity reduction and weight control.

In today’s fast-paced life, everybody wants to reach their destination in the blink of an eye. So, we left bicycles and started using motorised vehicles.

In earlier times, most people either walked or used bicycles. Because of that, they were physically active and fit. But as urbanisation increased, cycling also declined significantly. Most people own a car, whose excessive use harms the environment and health.

Bicycle rallies

When we get sick in the cycle of living a busy and ostentatious life, doctors advise us to do bicycle exercises. Then we spend money to ride a gym bike or use the treadmill. Why don’t we ride a bicycle for at least one hour a day, before the doctors tell us to?

Even in the olden times, the bicycle was considered a very important tool, especially because it was the most widely affordable and easiest way of transportation for people and goods. Bicycles were used by almost everyone—from farmers to students. For the poor, it was the main means of commute, by which they could easily go to work and school.

On World Bicycle Day, many local bicycle clubs and groups organise bicycle rallies and trips. Special programmes are organised to educate the youth about the benefits of bicycles. Bicycle races and competitions are held. This is not a one-day event but a long-term effort to promote cycling.