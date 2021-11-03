Adolescents left out of the responses to pandemic, climate change crises

The Covid-19 pandemic and the response to it have affected the wellbeing of adolescents. A third of 4,000 children and young people aged 8-24 polled in the UK said they had experienced an increase of mental health and wellbeing issues such as stress, loneliness and worry.

Adolescents have witnessed stress in their families through bereavement, unemployment, financial and emotional problems and fear of infection. Some have been forced to spend more time in abusive situations.

The pandemic has disrupted adolescents’ education, destroyed their dreams and reinforced social inequalities. Although the pandemic will continue to be devastating for many adolescents, the climate crisis dwarfs it in scale and implications. As Greta Thunberg has claimed, “our house is on fire”.

The climate crisis threatens adolescents’ biological, emotional and social development as they see no end in sight as corporations and governments largely carry on with business as usual. Climate change will increase their risks of injury — developing asthma, contracting infectious diseases like dengue and experiencing poor nutrition. Extreme weather events, heat stress and water insecurity will lead to conflict and forced migration.

The health policy, medical and public health communities must take part of the blame for failing to protect adolescents during the pandemic. Global alerts and published science from January 2020 should have been met with action to stop the epidemic in its tracks and suppress local transmission by testing, tracing and isolating cases and their contacts. Countries that acted quickly to bring the pandemic under control didn’t suffer such long national lockdowns and school closures or economic damage.

Technology transfers

Many countries could have made schools safer and rolled out safe vaccines to children aged 12 and over much earlier. Serious threats to vulnerable young people and the evidence on “long Covid” have been dismissed. We can regain the trust of young people by arguing for stronger public health systems, for support for younger vulnerable groups and for adolescents and children to be protected however the pandemic goes.

Vaccination is key. Despite our scientific prowess in producing effective vaccines at speed, their inequitable distribution has been shocking. Less than two per cent of people in many low-income countries, and only 5.6 per cent in Africa, have received a single dose; 82 per cent of vaccines have gone to rich countries. A two-tier system was developed, where wealthy countries hoard vaccines and low-income countries lack access.

The solution is sharing of vaccine manufacturing, yet governments and corporations have blocked or not joined efforts for patent waivers and technology transfers. Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron and WTO and WHO chiefs backed requests by India, South Africa and Kenya in October last year but other G7 countries demurred.

Africa wants to have Covid-19 vaccine production capacity but that requires knowledge and technology transfer. WHO has proposed an mRNA tech transfer hub, like the one that brought billions of extra influenza vaccine doses to the world, but Big Pharma only sees future profits from the technology for addressing cancer, Ebola and HIV.

Climate threats to health

Failure to redistribute a billion vaccine doses from high income to low income countries this year amounts to what former UK Premier Gordon Brown called a “moral failure”. As Oxford economist Simon Wren-Lewis said, the climate crisis is “caused by specific investments by specific people in specific things. Change those, and we can change the future.”

It is not enough for the health community to describe climate threats to health. We have known about the problem and the investment required to address it for 30 years. The polluters must pay. Let us urgently decarbonise our economies through measures like carbon taxes, removal of fossil fuel subsidies, deficit financing and wealth redistribution.

The poorest people can be protected by cutting taxes on incomes and raising taxes on carbon. Governments can protect poorer people through a Green New Deal funded through deficit financing, borrowing more now to protect against much larger environmental costs in future and redistribution of wealth through taxation. These bold moves would help to secure adolescents’ future.

At the 2023 Global Forum for Adolescents, let countries endorse a clear call to action and commit to investments that can be closely monitored. All countries need stronger public health systems, vaccine equity, social safety nets, protection of education, environmental resilience and involvement of adolescents in decision-making and in finding creative, adaptive solutions to climate change.

At COP26, leaders should heed the call of Olivia’s “Fool” in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night: “What’s to come is still unsure: In delay there lies no plenty.” Delay or none, it is crucial that we all support adolescents to attain healthy futures — for themselves and for our planet.

Prof Kobia is Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Gender in Kenya.

Prof Costello teaches at the University College London, UK.

Ms Clark is PMNCH board chair and former prime minister of New Zealand.

Ms Martinez is the founder of Tremendas Platform.