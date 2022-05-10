Admit to varsities students who scored C+ to B (minus) in KCSE before 2016

The Commission for University Education (CUE) sets the minimum direct-entry requirement for university degree programmes in Kenya at a mean grade of C+. Any candidate who scores that mean grade also qualifies for funding by the government.

In the years prior to 2016, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) and its predecessor, the Joint Admissions Board (JAB) placed students who scored a mean grade of B (plain) to public universities, with cases of B (minus) being allowed in affirmative action.

This disadvantaged the C+ and B (minus) students who had been left out of university admission. These students provided a rich population from where universities recruited self- sponsored students. This further disadvantaged those who had qualified but could not afford the fees set out for self-sponsored students.

88,929 students

In 2016, however, only 88,929 students scored between A (plain) and C+, down from the 165,766 and 149, 717 candidates who had attained Grade C+ and above in 2015 and 2014 respectively. Then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced that all students who scored between grade A (plain) and C+ would be absorbed in universities.

This left universities with no catchment for recruitment of self-sponsored students, who provided the much-needed funds to supplement government capitation. The number of students available for university admission also dropped.

In 2018, KUCCPS allowed applications for placement to the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges for students who had sat KCSE in previous years. Students were advised to apply for diploma or certificate courses of their choice in national polytechnics, technical training institutes or other TVET institutions. This was good news, as students placed through KUCCPS were bound to benefit from the government fee subsidy scheme.

The move by KUCCPS, coupled with the bias in funding for TVET institutions, has further reduced enrolment in universities as some opt to join TVETs despite scoring C+ and above.

There are, however, students who had attained a mean grade of C+ prior to 2016 and due to lack of funds and other reasons , have been unable to access higher education in Kenya.

Human rights

Article 26 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides that “Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory.

Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.” Data from the 2016 Economic Survey indicate that public constituent university colleges increased from six in 2019 to seven in 2020. The number of chartered private universities increased from 19 to 20 in 2020, while the number of universities with Letters of Interim Authority (LIA) remained 13.

Further, some public universities recorded a decline in number of students partly due to delays in admission of first-year students for the 2020/21 academic year. Private universities’ enrolment was expected to reduce by 2.1 per cent to 94,610 in 2020/21, from 96,628 in 2019/20.

Decline in enrolment

Other reasons for decline in enrolment, which were not captured in the survey, included a decline in enrolment into Agriculture and Biological Sciences programmes as a result of the dismal performance in Biology, a subject requirement for admission into such programmes.

The indication is that universities can admit more students than they currently do. The government also places and funds students in private universities.

The government should, therefore, through KUCCPS, have students who sat KCSE in previous years placed in TVET colleges. This would ensure that “higher education is made equally accessible to all on the basis of merit”.

It should also consider having students who scored a mean grade of C+ to B (plain) before 2016 given slots in universities. This would not only ensure universities operate at full capacity and get more funds, but also actualise the 100 per cent transition policy.