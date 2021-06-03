Adhere Cavince: Madaraka Day that brought development to Kisumu

When Kisumu County got its turn to host the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations, the jubilation was evident. National leaders and foreign dignitaries who thronged the newly built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in the lakeside city, were treated to top notch musical and cultural performances.

The Madaraka celebrations were a culmination of extensive development tours in which President Kenyatta launched a number of projects aimed at hosting the region’s productive sectors. Key projects commissioned include the Sh3.8 billion rehabilitated Nakuru-Kisumu Meter Gauge Railway; Sh3 billion refurbished Kisumu port and the Sh350 million Uhuru business park. Others are the Mamboleo ASK ground; Inland Container Depot at Kibos and a 400kv power project.

The investments are in large part, a result of the development centred peace agreement between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, also known as the handshake. The political stability arising from the truce brought about by the two leaders have seen huge investments across the country including the recently launched Lamu Port.

Ease water shortage

The Sh.2.4 billion Siaya-Bondo water project for instance, will not just ease water shortage in the area. It will also power commercial activities, create jobs for young people and drive economic growth of the region. Nyanza residents were clearly appreciative of these developments including a network of new roads that will ease transport and logistics in Kisumu and neighbouring counties.

Young people in Kisumu can now look forward to job and business opportunities at the port while taking advantage of new marine school in the city to acquire lifelong skills necessary in the expanding enterprise of nation building.

Beyond lakeside metropolis, the refurbished Kisumu port and MV Uhuru vessel are critical in promoting trade and movement of people within the East African region. The facility will significantly cut cost, and time of travel; while boosting haulage of essential commodities such as fuel from Kisumu to neighbouring countries.

Luo-Nyanza, like any other part of the country, should not be left out of the development programmes on the basis of dominant political ideology of the residents. Unfortunately, this has been the trend with the past regimes. The neglect of the region led to dilapidation and final collapse of key industries spanning cotton, sugar, tobacco and fish value chains. It therefore almost sounded surreal, when President Kenyatta was commissioning the development projects in Kisumu over the last few days.

Exclusion

To move beyond politics of victimisation and exclusion that have held back inclusive development of Kenya, President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga came together through the handshake and it is clear that the gesture has served Kenya well.

In their remarks at the celebrations, the two leaders reminded Kenyans about the painful history that the country has gone through while also offering potential avenues of chalking a new path to national renewal. That spirit was best demonstrated by Kisumu residents who showed love to all political leaders who graced the occasion, irrespective of their ideological leaning.

It is that spirit of tolerance, unity, national dialogue, peace and meritocracy that can help us build a better Kenya. It was indeed heartening to see the President and his entourage break into a dance as the crowd cheered him in Kisumu.

In the spirit of devolved system of governance that aimed at bringing services closer to the people; the practice of hosting national holiday celebrations in different parts of the country is proving to resonate with Kenyans. Kisumu residents were happy to host the event that was also graced by Burundian leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye.