Address treatment delay to reduce cancer costs, improve survivorship

Historically, Sub-Saharan Africa has been dogged by a high burden of infectious and communicable diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis (TB), HIV/Aids, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

The past few decades have seen a shift—termed by experts as the epidemiologic transition—to a higher burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

This has presented a huge challenge to our health system, given that it is largely structured to address communicable diseases, whose management is more episodic, unlike NCDs that need long-term longitudinal care.

Cancer is estimated to be the second-leading cause of NCD-related deaths in Kenya after cardiovascular diseases and accounts for seven per cent of national mortality, according to a 2015 Ministry of Health report.

The report says about 80 per cent of reported cases are detected at an advanced stage, when little can be done. Even for the few whose cancer is detected early, their care is plagued with delays, representing a lost opportunity to achieve favourable outcomes.

There is need to establish a robust care ecosystem by mapping the journey of cancer patients through the healthcare system.

In Kenya, cancer patients experience a lot of delay as they seek care—from diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. A recent study published in the British Medical Journal shows a month of delay in cancer treatment raises the risk of death by 10 per cent.

Existing benchmarks for an optimum cancer patient journey outlined in other countries can serve to inform our cancer care guidelines and alleviate the cost of delays.

For example, the Australian guidelines for breast cancer management explicitly advise that surgery should occur within a month of the decision to operate and chemotherapy initiated within a month of surgery.

Our national guidelines are less committal on the timelines, hence patient-level factors like ability to pay and proximity to a care centre determine how fast a patient goes through treatment.

The delays are largely driven by limited access to diagnostics, inability to pay, long waiting lists and unavailability of commodities. That has seen cancer patients wait for up to a year from diagnosis to surgery and a similar period from surgery to radiotherapy.

That is a recipe for poor outcomes in care. With a large population living in rural areas that are largely underserved in terms of healthcare infrastructure and health workforce, travel costs are another barrier to accessing care in facilities mostly located in urban areas.

With a low insurance coverage, as well as limited depth and breadth of coverage for cancer services for the few who are covered, most cancer patients incur out-of-pocket costs to access care. This presents a huge barrier to accessing even the limited services in good time.

The heavy spending on care pushes many households into poverty. Moreover, cancer care presents a number of hidden economic costs—such as human capital loss that comes with prolonged illness or death.

To address the high costs and limited access to cancer care, there is a need to embrace patient-centred approaches in building a robust care ecosystem that recognises that the resources are scarce.

The health system should maximise the gains by adopting cost-effective interventions. We should prioritise interventions that result in reduced health facility visits, reduced hospitalisation and reduced healthcare resource utilisation.

Therefore, there is a need for investments in community-level systems that are geared towards creating cancer awareness as well as screening to enhance early detection.

For the system to reap the dividends of early cancer detection, there is also a need to have a robust network of affordable diagnostics that are well linked to treatment facilities. That can serve to remove both physical and financial barriers to care as well as cut down the delays in the patient’s journey.



