Address the growing cases of HIV/Aids

Kenya is recording high cases of HIV/Aids, especially among teenagers. The jamborees, where they engage in sexual activities unconsciously and ignorantly, provide a good platform for the spread of the virus.

With a generalised HIV prevalence among 15-49-year-olds at 5.9 per cent, the country ranks third in Eastern and Southern Africa by the number of new infections in this age group. This is absurd and worrying, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic switched efforts to fight HIV to the coronavirus. The recent absence of condoms and ARVs attests to that.

According to the Kenya AIDS Strategic Framework (KASF), 1.5 million people are living with HIV and the main mode of transmission is sexual contact, which accounts for 80 per cent of all new infections—with a greater prevalence among men than women (0.58 and 0.40 per cent, respectively). The growing cases in our institution of higher learning need urgent attention, lest we lose young, brilliant and energetic people. Research shows that lack of guidance and maturity perceptions as the trudging factors that result in retraction and loss of hope.

Sanitise our lifestyle

We must sanitise our Kenyan lifestyle, especially the music industry. The youth, who form the bulk of the population, are entertainment-oriented at the expense of upholding morals. They forget about their health status and, as a result, get infections and unprepared pregnancies.

Let the authorities end inequalities in access to HIV-related and reproductive health services. The courts must punish rapists and officials who steal funds for medical equipment and medicines. But there is a need for collective responsibility by Kenyans to stop the HIV march.

Distribute condoms but that should not encourage unprotected sex. Promote testing for people to know their HIV status. End HIV. Society needs the synergy of all of us to prosper.



