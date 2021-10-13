Address Teacher Professional Development rollout woes

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia (left) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Collins Oyuu (centre) present a certificate to Riara University Vice Chancellor Prof Robert Gateru during the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) rollout programme at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) in Karen, Nairobi on 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Kaboye Ngugi

Teacher

What you need to know:

  • As parents, these teachers already carrying heavy financial burden on their shoulders.
  • For face-to-face lessons, a teacher would be required to set aside food, fare and accommodation expenses.

As the Teachers Service Commission rolls out the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) modules, questions abound on how the training will be implemented. First, how will teachers who are over 50 enjoy the fruits of their investment in the training yet they have less than 10 years before they retire from service?

