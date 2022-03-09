Address SRHR issues during the elections

The electioneering period presents shifting priorities from healthcare and other essential services to politics. Amid the political unrest and uncertainty, one of the most overlooked areas is access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services and information, a fundamental human right.

That could result in shortage in SRHR commodity supply, discontinuation of advocacy efforts due to leadership changes and reduced budget allocation for SRHR. That may lead to poor reproductive health outcomes like increased HIV infections, female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancies, sexual and gender-based violence and unsafe abortions. The ripple effects are more likely to affect marginalised groups — like adolescents, women, youth, LGBTIQ communities, refugees and persons with disabilities — who face increased barriers to lifesaving SRHR services and information.

Used as battlefields

One of the known narratives in Kenya’s past 12 periodic elections is pre- and post-election disputes. Amid the chaos, women are often used as battlefields; don’t be surprised to hear politicians giving sexist comments and objectifying women at rallies. The mayhem also comes with increased cases of rape, mainly targeting women and girls, who mostly failed to report the cases and didn’t receive timely medical attention.

Every person has the right to decide over their body. The great strides in improved access to SRHR for all could be eroded by political unrest or greatly improved because of the existing opportunities for change in leadership that will serve the specific needs of women and youth.

The government and other stakeholders should put in place measures to ensure timely access to SRHR services, including SGBV services, during the August 9 general election.



