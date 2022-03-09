Address SRHR issues during the elections

Sexual Health And Rights

Participants during the 9th Africa Conference on Sexual Health And Rights in 2020. The government and other stakeholders should put in place measures to ensure timely access to SRHR services.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ritah Anindo Obonyo

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

The electioneering period presents shifting priorities from healthcare and other essential services to politics. Amid the political unrest and uncertainty, one of the most overlooked areas is access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services and information, a fundamental human right.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.