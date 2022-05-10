Address mental health scourge

Not many clearly understand what mental illness is, but people close to us are suffering and reacting in a variety of ways, including suicide attempts and alcohol and drug abuse.

Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, act, make choices and relate to others. This month, we celebrate mental health awareness and take the initiative to address what has to be done to help our young people.

Gender-based violence can cause severe mental health problems and many women suffer in silence as they do not know who to turn to.

High levels of depression and anxiety are also experienced by women who undergo premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Also highly likely to be affected by mental illness are vulnerable groups such as people living with HIV, those who suffer from addictions, the poor and young people.

Unemployment has hit a lot of young, well-educated people. This group suffers stress because of financial instability and high cost of living.

Mental illness

Up to 80 per cent of all people suffering from mental illness don’t receive treatment, mainly due to lack of funds, stigma, lack of sufficient education on mental health and lack of dedicated healthcare facilities. Up to two out of every 10 adolescents worldwide suffer a mental disorder and don’t realise it.

Despite clear indications that young people are under serious threat, little has been done to address mental health problems in the country.

Public awareness about mental health is required because understanding and support is the key to helping friends and family.

The government should create employment opportunities for young people to reduce suicide cases. It should also ensure that counselling is free in public facilities because not many people can afford it.