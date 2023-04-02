Address issues that deny women the benefits of ICT

Although significant progress has been made towards gender parity, women still face numerous barriers in their quest to realise their full potential and participate fully in social, economic and political life.

One promising tool for addressing these challenges is information and communication technology (ICT), which can provide women with access to education, entrepreneurship and advocacy opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Education equips women with knowledge, skills and opportunities to participate meaningfully in society.

However, many women worldwide face major obstacles to accessing quality education, especially in low-income and rural areas. ICT can help bridge this gap by providing online learning platforms, digital resources and virtual communities that enable women to access education from anywhere.

Platforms such as Khan Academy and Coursera, which offer free courses from top universities, have empowered millions of women worldwide to improve their skills and be more competitive in the job market.

Entrepreneurship is another key area. Many women entrepreneurs have limited access to funding, markets and resources. ICT provides digital platforms for marketing, sales and business development, as well as online support networks.

Platforms such as She Leads Africa and AmplifyChange have already made significant progress in providing resources and support for African women entrepreneurs, connecting women’s rights organisations with funding and support and promoting economic growth while reducing poverty.

Lastly, ICT can play a crucial role in supporting women’s advocacy and activism. Women around the world are using digital tools to connect with each other, share information and mobilise for social and political change.

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have become vital spaces for feminist discourse and activism. The #MeToo and Ni Una Menos movements are excellent examples of the power of ICT in advancing gender equality.

However, access to ICT alone is not enough to empower women fully. There are many other barriers, including the digital divide, online harassment and violence, bias and discrimination.

Specific needs

Efforts to fix these issues must take into account the specific needs and experiences of women and address underlying systemic inequalities.

The design and development of digital tools and platforms should be gender-sensitive.

Women who use the internet and social media are often subjected to threats, doxing and trolling. This can deter them from participating in digital spaces. This must be addressed for women to feel safe and supported online.

For, while ICT can be a powerful tool for advancing gender equality worldwide, efforts must be made to address barriers such as the gender digital divide, online harassment and violence, as well as discrimination. Working together to address these challenges will make ICT a truly meaningful enabler for gender equality and women’s empowerment.