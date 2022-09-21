Address ignorance of CBC

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), one of the innovative programmes by the Jubilee government, was meant to improve the education system and align it with global trends and changing job market demands.

But some parents and other stakeholders are uncertain about it and call for its abolishment.

Parents claim that it overloads learners with assignments and costly demands.

They question the nature of the assignments and their involvement in them even when they lack the time and knowledge for the tasks.

They add that basic education is free, and so they should not be told to buy learning materials.

While it is common for people to resist change, it is time the government devised better strategies to engage parents and help them to embrace and adjust to the new system.

Little understanding

Parents need to know their roles, how to execute them and why it is important to participate in the transition from the 8-4-4 system.

Most of today’s parents underwent the 8-4-4 system and have little understanding of the new curriculum.

They thus find it difficult to guide their children to complete assignments and other school activities as required.

The Ministry of Education should, therefore, engage parents further and enlighten them on what CBC entails.

That may encourage them to collaborate with teachers in the quest to equip their children with 21st-Century skills.

President William Ruto, in his inaugural address, acknowledged parents’ anxieties regarding the transition of the pioneer CBC class from primary to junior secondary school in January and promised to set up a task force to review the situation.

The issue has been the preparedness of teachers, students and parents as regards CBC.

Let the President uphold CBC and involve parents and teachers, who have a fundamental role in its implementation, in the review for a smooth transition.