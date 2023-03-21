Address ethnicity in varsities

The Auditor-General has exposed the tendency of public universities to favour the dominant ethnic communities in their locations.

This trend could be attributed to, among others, historical factors and how such entities came into being.

University is a term derived from the Latin word universitas, which means ‘whole’. Actually, the full name is universitas magistrorum et scholarium, which means a community of teachers and scholars without borders.

The primary role of a university is to help the country deal with developmental issues.

This is done through the production of development research and the provision of contextualised knowledge, insights and locally relevant policy recommendations.

Universities should help in solving existential problems, as well as create superior products and technologies.

These noble functions would be severely impacted by nepotism and cronyism. To address ethnicity and cronyism in our public universities, four things must be done.

Cultural context

First, these institutions must ensure that their curriculums integrate the cultural context of Kenya and its history, as well as ensure that diversity is entrenched throughout the education process.

Secondly, there must be a commitment to aligning these apex institutions of learning to national values and ethics. The reforms that should be implemented include the 2016/2017 proposals by the Ministry of Education on the appointment of vice-chancellors and council members from areas outside the geographical location of the university.

Thirdly, they should integrate and inculcate national cohesion into their curriculums.

Fourthly, they should be guided by progressive national values and ethics as envisaged in the Kenya Vision 2030 development blueprint.

These measures would reduce pressure on universities to favour local residents in their operations.