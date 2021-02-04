Address ‘affordability’ for better access to housing

Housing can be an incredibly emotive issue as shelter and a sense of home is essential to our wellbeing.

Hence, the right to housing is enshrined in the United Nations conventions and, in turn, ratified by most governments at the 2015 UN General Assembly as per the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 17.

The unprecedented rate of urbanisation has led to increased demand for quality, affordable housing. A 2018 survey by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy revealed that, of the 200 cities polled around the world, 90 per cent were considered unaffordable as per the widely used standard of average house prices being more than three times the median income.

In Kenya, less than 50,000 housing units are built per year, well below the target, culminating in a deficit of over two million units with nearly 61 per cent of urban households living in informal settlements. This is exacerbated by an urbanisation rate of 4.23 per cent, or half a million new city dwellers, yearly.

The government’s ambitious efforts to improve access to housing through the Affordable Housing Programme could remain a mirage, going by the statistics on the completed units.

With slightly over 27.51 per cent of the population residing in urban areas, and 36.1 per cent living below the poverty line, the issue of housing affordability becomes a concern.

Affordability encompasses not just the ability to buy or rent a home but also to afford to live in one. This goes beyond meeting expenses related to operations and maintenance, taking into consideration transport, infrastructure and services.

Since most Kenyans cannot afford the Sh1-3 million required to acquire a home through the government scheme, the country may look to the all-too-familiar, yet outstanding, example of Singapore’s housing provision model.

As of 1947, the British Housing Committee said 72 per cent of Singapore’s population of 938,000 lived in the 80 square kilometres of the central city area. On attainment of self-governance in 1959, only nine per cent of Singaporeans lived in public housing.

Interestingly, today, over 80 per cent of Singapore’s population live in the over one million government-built apartments clustered in various new towns that extend around the city’s coastal core.

Central to Singapore’s success story is the recognition of the bottom-up approach to design from the neighbourhood level. Poorly designed public housing in cities may lead to poverty ghettoes that intensify and amplify inequalities and fuel social unrest.

Singapore got this fundamental fact right early on. Housing estates are carefully designed with mixed-income housing, each with access to high-quality public transport and education, and the famous hawker centres.

As far as provision of affordable housing in Kenya is concerned, standardisation and efficiencies in construction management should be emphasised.

james@aak.or.ke.