Actuaries can play a huge role in solving our economic woes

Last week, I attended the International Actuarial Association conference (IAA), where I presented a research paper on the role of actuaries in public policy analysis processes.

The government could use actuaries to make informed decisions on the economy, especially those that need mathematical modelling, situation analysis, stress testing and simulations, monitoring, and evaluation. For instance, the recent government-to-government deal on oil failed because it was not stress-tested on the existing global market dynamics through simulation and modelling techniques.

Actuaries undergo intense training, equipping them with financial, legal, mathematical, statistical, economic, and public policy analysis skills, making me an actuary, a “one-stop expert” capable of advising on the complex world of the global economy.

Many governments in developed countries have embraced actuaries’ skill-sets in solving complex economic systems, such as fuel and dollar problems experienced in Kenya today. The Government Actuary Department (GAD) within the Treasury in the United Kingdom is responsible for advising the State on complex global financial and economic decisions.

GAD exemplifies the effectiveness of integrating actuarial expertise into government planning and operations. As a central hub for actuarial advice, GAD has been instrumental in navigating the UK government through diverse financial landscapes.

The success of GAD in improving the UK’s public sector planning, including economic, pension reforms, and financial strategies, is an inspiring best-practice model for other nations, such as Kenya, with many competing dynamics.

An actuary can solve the current high dollar problem that poses economic challenges, necessitating a multifaceted modelling approach. They can offer simulated solutions, including sound monetary policies, strategic use of interest rates, building foreign exchange reserves, promoting export diversification, attracting foreign direct investment, implementing fiscal responsibility, and addressing structural issues are techniques that need to be used.

Actuaries can help in cooperation with international entities, which is crucial for mitigating the impact of currency devaluation on economic stability and fostering sustainable development.

With thorough risk assessments, the government would be better positioned to make informed budgeting choices, leading to a more efficient allocation of resources. Moreover, having a specialised team to manage complex actuarial tasks would streamline risk management processes, ensuring that the government is adequately prepared for potential economic challenges.

Leveraging actuarial expertise can address Kenya’s high debt levels by enhancing financial forecasting and policy outcomes. Actuaries would offer crucial support in policy development, providing robust financial reporting and analysis. Kenya can align with global best practices by employing innovative tools for risk modelling and financial analysis.

Actuarial insights into financial scenarios can aid in sustainable budget planning, benefiting crucial infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors. Actuaries can also provide valuable input on policies with significant financial implications, ensuring informed and economically viable decisions for our government.

Having actuaries in Kenya’s public policy-making processes is a strategic and progressive initiative. It aligns with global best practices and signifies a significant step toward improved management of public finances.

Their expertise can guide the government in managing various financial and demographic challenges, supporting sustainable economic growth and development, and thus ensuring that Kenya’s policies and programs are financially sound and aligned with the Vision 2030 goals.