Act to stop gender-based violence

According to Amnesty International, more than 500 women were killed in Kenya between 2016 and 2023. Most of the victims were reportedly killed by intimate partners or people known to them. The situation is almost getting out of hand as at least two cases are reported each month. Most of the women are killed in their homes.

Rita Waeni, 20, was killed and dismembered in an apartment in Nairobi on January 14. Days before, a popular Instagram figure, Starlet Wahu, 26, was found dead in an Airbnb room, bleeding out from a fatal stab wound inflicted by a man she met online.

Women now live in fear as they go about their daily activities. This is unfortunate. Yet, when they speak out on, they are shamed, shunned and blamed. They are blamed for their dress code. Isn’t this bullying? Women should be free to dress the way they want in a free and democratic society. Sadly, some women also blame the victims.

Rather than working together to fight gender-based violence, they accuse their fellow women of inviting trouble upon themselves. Women should support each other to ensure the world is safer for all. On January 27, thousands of women marched against femicide across the country.

It was a move in the right direction despite the negative comments from online bullies. Many claimed that women are abused due to their dress code.

The authorities should expedite justice for all recent victims of sexual and gender-based violence. The government must declare femicide a national emergency and class femicide as a specific crime, distinct from murder.

No one should be raped or killed because of their dress code. It’s simply unacceptable. Some even claimed that most of the victims were out for fast cash. But again, is that a death sentence? There’s a general atmosphere of fear in the country. Most women, especially students, are now finding safety in measures like travelling in groups because they have little faith in the authorities.



