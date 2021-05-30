Act now to reduce tobacco use

World Tobacco Free Day is celebrated on May 31 every year under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO). The purpose is to reduce and prevent all forms of tobacco consumption by creating awareness among the people.

The number of people who die from smoking in the world is more than seven million annually, of which about six million die from direct tobacco use. Of these, one million people do not use tobacco themselves but die from infectious diseases caused by exposure to tobacco.

More than 100.3 million people worldwide use tobacco, of which about 80 per cent live in low- and middle-income countries, where the risk of tobacco-related diseases and death is high. Kenya has a high smoking rate.

In 2014, data from the Health ministry showed 11.6 per cent of adults (2.5 million, mainly men) used tobacco products, and 10 per cent were 13 to 15 years old (nearly 13 per cent of boys and seven per cent of girls). The WHO has set the overall prevalence of tobacco use at 11.8 per cent in 2018. Please note that the figures for daily tobacco use vary.

High prevalence rate

Kenya not only has a high prevalence rate but is also an important producer of raw tobacco and its products. In 2016, Kenya produced 17.4 billion cigarettes. It’s estimated that 36,000 farmers produce tobacco on about 13,500 hectares, mainly distributed in Nyanza and Western. Kenya produced nearly 9,000 tonnes of tobacco leaves in 2017, lower than 2013’s 10,500 tons.

Tobacco users who die at a young age leave behind a mountain of misery for their families. We can save about 100 million lives by reducing tobacco use by 20 to 25 per cent. But that is only possible if we mobilise against smoking. Although the government has banned tobacco use in public places, it has not yet been completely stopped.

Although our country has an anti-tobacco law for anyone under 18, it should be enforced. If the epidemic is not stopped, the number of deaths will increase to 80, 000 every year by 2030. About 80 per cent of these deaths will be in poor countries.

The World No Tobacco Day 2021 theme is ‘Commit to Quit’. This campaign encourages people to quit tobacco for a healthier life.