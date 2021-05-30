Act now to reduce tobacco use

Cigarette

Study shows the nicotine and carbon monoxide, both present in cigarettes, can decrease oxygen levels and greatly increase the risk of heart-related complications after surgery.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

World Tobacco Free Day is celebrated on May 31 every year under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO). The purpose is to reduce and prevent all forms of tobacco consumption by creating awareness among the people.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.