Act fast on climate change

















The negative effects of climate change in Africa have become so severe in the recent past that they cannot be left to individual countries. A collaborative approach is what the continent needs.

As one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change, Africa must strategically engage in securing a mutually beneficial deal with the rest of the world that will deliver the much-needed support to enable its people adapt to the negative effects of climate change.

By creating the largest free trade area this year, the continent has shown that it has zeal and capacity to unite for a common good. Such partnership can incorporate additional measures, for instance, to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas, a big culprit of climate change, by embracing modern techniques of moving goods across the borders.

However, success of such initiatives will require a well-coordinated strategy to pull together the enormous resources needed to tackle the problem. The African Development Bank (AfDB) puts a rough estimate of between $20-30 billion that will be required per year for climate change adaptation in Africa until 2030.

Climate change

If well organised, the continent can significantly benefit from the initiatives being canvassed globally to mitigate the effects of climate change. One such event is the planned United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled for Scotland this year, which will bring various actors to a roundtable discussion.

There is also the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in Paris, on December 12, 2015 and entered into force on November 4, 2016.

The Paris Agreement requires developed countries-parties to provide financial resources to help developing countries regarding both mitigation and adaptation measures.

Most African states have weak economies that have failed them in prioritising issues related to climate change, making it the biggest threat to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in Africa. For instance, although Kenya has made baby steps by creating the National Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2022, coordinated by three ministries, the initiative faces several challenges.

There is still a need to bring on board all the stakeholders both in private and public sectors. Budgetary allocations are not commensurate with the gravity of the problem, and even more important is creation of a national psyche among communities that they, too, have responsibilities on mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Evidence of effects of climate change is well pronounced to develop this national psyche. A few examples suffice. The prolonged drought in the Horn and Eastern Africa, unprecedented floods in Western Africa, depletion of rain forest along the equator and the increase in ocean acidity across Africa’s southern coast coupled with extreme weather.

There is also the recent tropical cyclone Idai and Kenneth that swept through the economies of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe that claimed 800 lives.