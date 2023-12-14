Achieving anti-corruption goals is a collective effort

December 9 was the International Anti-Corruption Day, when the world is called upon to unite in the war on graft and state parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), enacted 20 years ago, to examine the gaps to be filled to stop the vice.

Kenya, as the first state to ratify UNCAC in 2003, has made significant strides in enacting anti-corruption legislation and frameworks but which are yet to turn the tide against graft in the country.

One of the most imperative provisions of UNCAC is Article 8, on the code of conduct for public officials.

It outlines the obligations of state parties to promote, inter alia, integrity, honesty, and responsibility of its public officials. The Constitution provides the normative framework for good governance and an ethical society.

It sets out the Principles of Governance and National Values which bind all state organs, State and Public Officers.

These provisions encompass everything required to set, maintain or raise the standards in the management of public affairs. Chapter Six specifically outlines the guiding principles of leadership and integrity, which include selfless service based solely on the public interest, demonstrated by honesty in the execution of public duties.

Article 79 mandates the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to oversee and enforce the implementation of Chapter Six. This, and Section 4(2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act (LIA) 2012, are designed to ensure the highest standards of integrity among public officers.

The Public Officer Ethics Act (POEA), 2003; Public Officer Ethics Regulations, 2003; the Acts on Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes; Proceeds of Crime and Anti-money Laundering; Bribery; Anti-Corruption Commission; and various other accountability laws like Access to Information, public procurement and public finance management laws are all geared towards fortifying Article 8 of UNCAC.

Despite all these lofty aspirations, Kenya is still grappling with ethical leadership, demonstrated by the continued election and appointment of individuals accused of corruption and other economic crimes to public office, undermining the essence of the UNCAC and eroding public trust in leadership.

To truly honour UNCAC, Kenya must bridge the gap between legislative intent and practical implementation. First, there is an urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms, like establishment of rigorous electoral vetting processes that scrutinise the backgrounds of candidates for public office, ensuring individuals accused of corruption or with questionable ethical standing do not ascend to public office. This approach aligns with the principles of Article 8 in UNCAC on emphasising the promotion of integrity and responsibility among public officials.

Furthermore, investing in continuous ethics concientisation for public officials is crucial and mandatory, to inculcate the principles of UNCAC Article 8. These should emphasise integrity, honesty and responsibility in the execution of public duties. The concientisation efforts should not only focus on legal obligations but also cultivate a strong ethical mindset, ensuring that public officials understand the profound impact their actions have on public trust and national development. Kenyans must also embrace a culture of zero tolerance for unethical conduct because just like seeds germinate and thrive under healthy and fertile soils, good laws will also thrive better when anchored on strong values founded on sound ethical systems.

As a country, we have successfully tackled other challenges as a united front, and the battle against corruption should be no exception. Only through concerted and sustained efforts can we hope to build a nation where corruption finds no refuge and the ideals of good governance prevail.



