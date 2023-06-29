Account for NHIF monies

For the recent proposals by President William Ruto on public healthcare to be effective, pragmatic changes have to be made to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) .

Founded in 1966 under the Health ministry, NHIF has benefited many Kenyans with the initial Act of Parliament that birthed it improved over time.

The latest revision was in 2021, to accommodate universal health coverage (UHC)—as per the constitutional right to the highest attainable standards of health, including reproductive health, in Article 43. NHIF covers 15 per cent of the population (about 10.6 million, including registered dependants).

Strengthening the NHIF system as the national health insurer is important, to minimise soaring health costs. A 2019 WHO study shows 2.4 million Kenyans are dragged into poverty annually by high out-of-pocket expenditures on health.

An equally large population cannot afford private insurance, which has been hailed to be better than the NHIF but dearer in subscription costs. Private insurance companies cover only nine per cent of Kenyans.

Amid a strained economy, Kenyans expect to benefit socioeconomically from the President’s proposals—including a more equitable contributory scheme covering more members, wider scope of coverage and closer-to-home access to healthcare.

However, the responsibility lies in ensuring value for every individual monetary contribution. NHIF’s success lies in its ability to deal with the corruption that bedevils it.

For it should improve national health outcomes by ensuring accessibility, affordability and equitable access to healthcare to citizens who would otherwise not afford out-of-pocket costs.

With the huge responsibility, deeply rooted corruption has to be systematically eradicated and integrity prioritised in the NHIF leadership.



