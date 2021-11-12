Access to electricity by Kenyan households anchored on supportive leadership

A key performance indicator of development in any country is the availability and access to electricity for households and businesses.

The Sustainable Development Goal 7 is centred on the Universal Access to Sustainable Energy with 2030 as the set timeline as access to electricity is still elusive to many.

As at 2019, before Covid –19 ravaged the progress attained, a World Bank report had indicated that close to 759 million people lacked access to electricity with a great majority being in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Kenya, lighting up homes and businesses in different parts of the country has been a key factor in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Greatly contributing in bridging this gap, the efforts have been impactful with an over 75 per cent marked rate as indicated by a World Bank report in 2020.

Kenya leads the pack in East Africa when it comes to access to electricity. With a goal to achieve universal access to electricity by all Kenyans, the President’s efforts are commendable in attaining a high success rate and likely to play a formidable mark in shaping his legacy.

Middle-income economy

Attaining progress has been a key factor in President Kenyatta’s administration. Despite the numerous challenges that played out since he came to power in 2013, the President has never steered his focus away from Kenya’s journey towards becoming an industrialised middle-income economy under the Kenya Vision 2030 with electricity being among the key enablers under infrastructure.

This has well trickled to Kenyan households and businesses with 4.89 million being connected to the electricity grid up from 2.26 million in March 2013.

For the average citizen, this translates to improved safety and security, better environment for children when it comes to facilitating education, longer working hours translating to more income and even creating room to exploit more business opportunities and continuity.

Many Kenyans in both rural and urban areas have expressed satisfaction with the government’s progressive effort in increasing electricity connectivity to households. Residential areas have become much brighter with a recorded marked improvement in security.

Termed as ambitious, Kenya’s electrification program was further intensified through the Kenya National Electrification Strategy launched in 2018. The strategy laid emphasis on creating an economically viable option for bringing electricity to households and businesses throughout the country. A fairly expensive endeavour, development partners and private sector investments have been key with the leadership of the country able to secure financing as capital to drive implementation of key projects.

Under the strategy, embracing the role of the private sector is geared towards offering solutions through off-grid, including mini-grids and standalone solar systems that not only contributes to increasing access to electricity but makes great contributions to Kenya’s growing pool of sustainable renewable energy.

Through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation, backed by the Energy Act 2019, Kenya has also been able to facilitate the production of clean, sustainable and affordable energy in the rural areas. The outfit not only spearheads Kenya’s renewable energy drive but also implements rural electrification projects. Among its projects is the largest grid connected solar power plant in East and Central Africa, the Garissa Solar Plant that contributes 2 per cent of the national energy mix.

Further afield, the increased development of alternative forms of energy has again seen President Kenyatta encouraging the private sector and development partners to partner with the government that led to the subsequent growth and expansion of geothermal energy and wind power.

The Turkana Wind Corridor, is the largest Wind Power Project in Africa with a capacity to dispense 310 megawatts of reliable, low-cost energy at a cost of $775 million and recorded as one of the few African countries making strides in clean power. Geothermal production also represents more than 50 per cent of electricity generated in Kenya.