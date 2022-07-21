Access to credit can resolve cost of living crisis

The two frontrunners in the August 9 presidential election, in making their pledges to win the citizenry’s hearts for their basket of votes, have had one economic promise in common, which is quite encouraging.

In their manifestos, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party’s flagbearer, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance, have promised that they will enhance access to credit as a key tool to Kenya’s sustainable and inclusive economic development.

There have been remarkable strides by the private sector, governments and civil society towards credit access. But still, and in the 21st Century, gaining access to credit is more of a hassle than an aid, particularly for women, youth and persons living with disabilities.

The benefits of ease of credit access cannot be gainsaid. It creates job opportunities, increases country’s competitiveness, fosters growth and helps in a great deal to promote flexibility within the economy. But to improve Kenya’s ease of doing business, effective and friendly options should be explored to unlock credit access by micro, small and medium enterprises.

Interest-free loan

Take the example of the gigantic telco Safaricom. The country’s premier business brand, which operates with the mantra of “leaving no one behind for our shared value”, has been at the forefront in the efforts towards increasing the number of people who have access to credit. It recently announced the launch of Faraja. The interest-free loan for purchasing goods will have ‘a pay later’ credit limit of up to Sh100,000. Faraja has been touted to be bullish in shaking the mobile loan market.

Prof Muhammad Yunus, the 2006 Noble Peace Prize laureate in economics, is hailed for leading the conversation on the importance of access to credit. The scholar believed credit was crucial in the fight against poverty, which is deeply entrenched in most emerging economies. He was the founder of Grameen Bank, which had a mission to create economic and social development from below.

Social business

The author of the book A World Without Poverty: Social Business and the Future of Capitalism was passionate and enthusiastic about advocating and propagating the idea of social business, which is defined as a company created for social benefit rather than private profit. Put differently, social businesses mainly serve the social goals interests with the objective to alleviate poverty.

To address the cost-of-living crisis that has pushed more than 51 million people into extreme poverty globally, it’s imperative that governments adopted cash transfers, which will be passed in the form of an interest-free loan model framework, to at least provide a sigh of relief to the poor and vulnerable households.



