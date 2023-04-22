Accelerate internet connectivity for digital inclusion

Going by how engaged Kenyans are on social media, one would be mistaken to think virtually everyone has access to the internet.

Records from Data Portal indicate Kenya had 17.86 million internet users as of January this year – translating to a penetration of just 32.7 per cent.

Now, considering that Kenya is consistently singled out as one of Africa’s leaders in internet access, particularly due to the ubiquity of mobile phone digital payments, the reality is not quite as rosy.

This means only a small portion of the population can use the internet effectively to process public services or for daily productivity despite the government having invested close to Sh20 billion to build the National Fiber Optic network across all 47 counties.

It is therefore urgent that this staggering reality jolts the government and all the technology companies to accelerate connectivity to ensure digital inclusion.

When you think that new technologies such as Chat GPT have arrived and will disrupt things, we can’t have the majority of our population being leapfrogged.

Technology is a major pillar of economic and social progress and digital inclusion is the combined effort of educators, policymakers, and others to provide internet access to bring everyone within the fold. Common reasons for digital exclusion include a lack of public infrastructure or utilities, poverty, disability, and language barriers.

Digital connectivity is particularly pertinent today, where everything is done predominantly online. It also covers how digital systems help people interact and connect with one another.

Kenya needs to invest in developing digital infrastructure, services, skills and entrepreneurship. To become tomorrow’s innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders, the youth need to be empowered with the digital skills and access to technology and markets that are essential to thrive in an increasingly digitised global economy.

Universal Service Fund

Despite initiatives such as the national fibre optic infrastructure and the Universal Service Fund, many people still lack internet access.

The affordability and availability of Internet services vary immensely between urban and rural areas. Furthermore, a gender-based digital divide also persists, with more men than women using mobile and internet services.

Technology players like Huawei have been working alongside global customers and partners to deeply integrate ICT, accelerate digital transformation, promote digital economy development and speed up the realisation of the intelligent world within industries.

This is partly driven by the realisation that a lack of digital inclusion exacerbates existing inequities in already-marginalised groups of people such as the poor, women, youth and people with disabilities.

In its National Broadband Strategy, the government recognises that while there have been major strides recently, gaps remain.

It is encouraging that the government is ramping up education and mentorship for young people by deepening ICT learning at the school level and promoting the use of digital space for job creation. Initiatives such as the Jitume programme recognise that access to the internet and appropriate devices remain a challenge for many people.

On the other hand, technology industry players have recognised that many other countries face similar problems in their quest to expand national internet access for the digitalisation of their respective economies. Remote connection solutions like Huawei’s RuralLink enhance mobile and internet connectivity.

RuralLink uses microwaves to replace optical fibres, which reduces network construction costs and power consumption.

The tech industry is keen to see disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Block Chain, drones, the Internet of Things, big data and software-enabled industrial platforms.