Abiy lost grip of Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • Inaccessibility of parts of Tigray region has exacerbated the internally displaced peoples’ lack of basic needs.
  • In addition to the postponement of the elections in Tigray, the residents have been disenfranchised and subjected to abominable cruelty.

Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” As Ethiopians recently voted in national and regional parliamentary elections, a feeling of worthlessness, hopelessness and rejection enveloped the northern Tigray region.

