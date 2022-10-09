Abandon CBC system, fully execute 8-4-4

With a task force reviewing the education system—including the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC)—it is time we dwelt on reimplementing the new curriculum said to be based on the learners’ competency.

The 8-4-4 system is good, too, as it still has sports and talent growth, but not with as much weight as it ought to. CBC was within 8-4-4 if talent development is a point to base my argument—only that it was to wait until maturity and nobody was responsible for nurturing very young talents.

For a pupil in as low a class as Standard One, in 8-4-4, it was assumed that talent was not evident.

One, then, would have to go up to at least Standard Six, in most cases even Eight, for their talents to be realised and be involved in the relevant school activities.

Before launching a new system, the government should have looked for ways to nurture these children from as early as when they enrolled in school.

On implementing the current system, nothing looks better than to encourage our children in their specific interests.

If we talk about CBC as it is in developed countries, skills and talent is developed to the maximum. In Kenya, CBC stops at its name and, maybe, the period taken between different levels.

I engage, on a daily basis, my young siblings in Grades Three and Six on their school work and I find nothing good as far as CBC is concerned.

The only skill I find them talking about on a daily basis is much on physical education (PE)—which was also present in the 8-4-4 system—once or twice a week on the teaching timetable.

Cook chicken for teachers

As the Chinese education system produces working students who make for us gadgets in their practical lessons, Kenya is still struggling to implement a system whose practicality, as seen on social media, is to slaughter and cook chicken for teachers.

It’s very unfortunate that the interest of the system is much in the parents’ pockets.

Parents are complaining that, almost daily, they are told to buy learning materials for their children—at short notice. Yet basic education is supposed to be free.

Free education is becoming a story of the past. Anything and everything needed for the classes to go on depends on how fast the parent will react to provide the necessary requirements.

As far as the age bracket is concerned, the system seems not aware of the fact that a child of 10 cannot be at peace with secondary school students, some as old as 18, who are adults, no matter the security and teachers’ strictness.

On the same note, such a child cannot study far from home; they will fall sick even thrice a month for no particular reason and also lose their belongings every time they are bought.

If CBC has to be implemented, the junior secondary school section must remain in primary schools and, hence, be renamed to “upper primary”.

If we are not ready for CBC—as it seems—let us do away with it and fully implement 8-4-4.