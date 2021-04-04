A tribute to my ‘Dani’, Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama speaks during the United Nations 2014 Women's Entrepreneurship Day at the United Nations in New York City. 

Photo credit: Jemal Countess | AFP

By  Auma Obama

When I was trying to make sense of my grief at the loss of my Dani (grandmother), Mama Sarah Obama; when my head, on the one hand, was saying that it was no surprise that she had taken her leave of us — her time had come! — and my heart, on the other, was breaking in tiny pieces at the thought that I would never hear her call me Nyar Baba again, someone I did not know sent me these quotes:

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Gerry Loughran: Claims of a ‘rape culture’ in schools prompt calls for inquiry

  2. Sunny Bindra: To be better than average, you have to escape from the average

  3. Makau Mutua: Gideon Tosha? Hold that thought

  4. Sam Wambugu: Covid-19 pandemic has brought an infodemic

  5. Otieno Otieno: Covid crisis, what would Mr Joho do?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.