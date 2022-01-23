A technocrat will make a better leader

2022 Elections

A ballot box. Politics of technocracy will provide a more rational, competent, humane and sane leadership.

Photo credit: File

By  Davis B. Ombane

Economist

In a democratic society, leaders are freely elected regardless of their leadership style. In most developing and emerging economies, elected leaders rely on technocrats to formulate and implement policies merely as boardroom experts. Yet some civil servants are part-politician, part-technocrat.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.