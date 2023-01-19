A tale from Mlango: The Isiolo Valley where bandits reign

A hooded young man genuflects in the middle of a quiet road in the Eastern province of Kenya.

He raises his gun towards an oncoming motorcycle and fires a single shot meant to scare more than wound. The biker comes to a stop just a few meters from the assailant.

Shortly after, another biker stops. Seven or more assailants emerge from the nearby bushes. The bikers realize that their lives are in imminent danger and have no way of informing the other biker who was a few minutes behind them.

Mlango is a valley that is approximately 30 kilometres from the up-and-coming bustling Isiolo town. The bikers are teachers from the nearby Kipsing Primary School who were on their way home. They had left the school at around 1:30 pm on a Friday afternoon to visit their families for the weekend.

This area is notorious for Borana, Turkana and Somali bandits who use the shrubs as cover to hide in wait for Samburu traders.

A part of the Samburu people has been prospering through trade in the Eastern part of the country. They get their goods from and to Nanyuki, Meru and Isiolo towns.

Sabotage

This has led to their growth as a community as they no longer just rely on pastoralism. The other communities are being incited to sabotage this growth by warlords who stand to lose their cattle rustling gains from the change in economic activities.

The third teacher comes to the scene and finds the other two on the ground. The two on the ground had already received their first round of beating. The second teacher had resisted the command to hand over all the money he had prompting the beating. The third teacher hands over all the school money he had carried.

The money was meant to buy supplies for the school on his way back to school the next week. He is also ordered to lie on the ground. He receives a beating. They are all ordered to transfer any funds on their Mpesa to a specific number.

Soon, a head teacher from the neighbouring school arrives on his motorbike. He is flagged down by a gun-wielding assailant. His beatdown begins immediately. By now, one of the teachers has told the assailants that they are teachers with the TSC. This has angered the assailants. The teachers are ‘helping’ the enemies (Samburus) by educating them.

An oncoming vehicle or motorbike is easily spotted from the hills on either side. If and when cattle are stolen from one side of the valley by the Turkana or Samburu, they are considered lost once they cross Mlango.

No one will dare cross to the other side. It is a suicide mission. Each side has spies who stay on the lookout. Anything happening in the valley (Mlango) is considered none of the other side’s business.

The teachers are ordered to strip and head for the shrubs to face their death. As they strip, one of the assailants convinces the others to let the teachers go as long as they promise to quit their jobs and never return to the area nor aid the Samburu children ever again.

The first three are miraculously let go with their clothes, phones and bikes. The head teacher is left behind to receive a further beating as he is heading a school that educates the enemy.

The teachers stop some kilometres away to fully dress and assess their wounds. They debate on whether to wait for the head teacher, go back or go forward to Isiolo town to report the case.

They decide to go to Isiolo and report. Along the way, they flag down incoming traffic and warn them about the danger ahead. All of them turn back towards Isiolo. They get to a junction and stop.

The head teacher catches up with them. His finger was squashed in the beatdown. They perform first aid on him. As all this is happening, a rapid response team in a land cruiser drives toward them. They flag them down and narrate their story. They cock their guns as they thank them for being good citizens and for reporting to them and driving towards the valley.

The teachers head to the TSC County Director’s office. They report to the deputy who advises them to go to the Isiolo Central Police station for the OB.

As they are doing this, they get calls from three more teachers who were also robbed in the same manner at the same spot. The investigation is still ongoing even after two traders were killed in the same spot a few days after this incident.

Interestingly, one of the bandits confirmed that they were aware that the phones could be tracked by the police which is why they let the teachers have their phones back. This is the current state of banditry in our country.