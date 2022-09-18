A strategy to boost school games needed

That national school games have resumed after a two-year hiatus is awesome. That means the learners can now disengage from too much classwork, the focus of the tight curriculum with short terms that the Education ministry has been enforcing.

Play is an integral part of childhood and adolescence. It does not only help in muscle development but also socialisation, the basis of interaction and teamwork, problem-solving and other life skills for positive psychological growth.

There’s more to games and sports than competition among schools. Sport is integral in overall and holistic personal growth and development, hence its importance to the school calendar.

Equally important is that it provides a break from the stress and demands of schoolwork. The past two years have been too busy for students and teachers with no break from the demands of the curriculum as the country races towards stabilising the school calendar in January.

Revenue streams

In the long term, and especially under the new Competency-Based Curriculum ( CBC), sports and games are important in helping individuals to exploit their full potential. Gone are the days when learners strove to pass examinations to be successful.

Nowadays, talent, passion and natural potential are turned into revenue streams. One needs to look keenly at the European and American economies, which are strengthened by sport and games with linkages to industries like advertising, entertainment and television.

By not allowing Kenyan children and learners to compete in games, we have been denying them a good chance at exploring their own potential. The resumption of games is, therefore, a big win for our country. Let us give young people an opportunity to express themselves, form bonds with their peers and learn problem-solving skills outside formal class settings.