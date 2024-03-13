A stepping stone or Band-Aid on bleeding nation?

Kenya, a land brimming with youthful energy and potential, stands at a crossroads. The murmurs of discontent following the 2022 elections are a stark reminder of the need for introspection and decisive action.

Initiatives like the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report offer a spark of hope but the path forward demands a more profound engagement, particularly from the nation’s most potent force: Its young people.

The country boasts a staggering demographic reality — some 75 per cent of the population is under 35 with a median age of 19.

This immense youth bulge presents a unique opportunity, a critical mass voice that can no longer be ignored. While the report addresses structural reforms, it fails to fully harness the transformative potential of the youth.

But are we, the youth, content to be mere spectators in this critical juncture? The echoes of past unrest serve as a stark warning. Inaction is not an option.

We cannot afford to be passive recipients of a future sculpted by others. The responsibility to seize the reins and shape a more equitable and prosperous Kenya rests firmly on our shoulders.

Innovative solutions

The discourse surrounding solutions like electoral reform and power-sharing, while necessary, presents a narrative often devoid of the fresh perspectives and innovative solutions young minds can offer. Our voices deserve to be heard — not in tokenistic consultations but genuine collaborative efforts.

Empowering young people goes beyond mere acknowledgment. Access to quality education and relevant vocational training are fundamental. Equipping young people with the skills to navigate the complexities of the modern world is paramount.

Fostering a culture of civic engagement and critical thinking is crucial; only when armed with knowledge and a proactive mindset can young people become the architects of positive change.

The journey towards a brighter future necessitates a bridge between the wisdom of experience and boundless energy of youth.

We, the youth, must acknowledge the valuable insights our elders possess. Open and honest dialogue that transcends the boundaries of age is essential. The onus of creating a more unified Kenya doesn’t solely lie with established institutions.

Active citizenship

The youth must also embrace a spirit of introspection. Are we actively holding ourselves and our peers accountable for shaping a more responsible and engaged citizenry?

Combating apathy and fostering a culture of active citizenship is crucial. Engaging in critical discourse, holding leaders responsible for their actions and demanding transparency are the cornerstones of a thriving democracy.

The alternative to proactive youth engagement is a future fraught with peril. Ignoring the potential of this demographic powerhouse will exacerbate our problems.

Apathy in the face of injustice paves the way for a society where the powerful dictate the narrative, leaving the youth to navigate the consequences.

As Kenya stands at the precipice of a new era, the echoes of unrest serve as a potent reminder that the status quo is unsustainable. We, the young people, possess the power to be the architects of a more equitable and prosperous future.