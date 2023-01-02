A resolution for country

Kenyans are not amateurs in celebrating the festive season. In the capital Nairobi, while ending 2022 and ushering in a new year, fireworks brightened the sky and nightclubbing went on till dawn with overnight praise and worship for most of the population who profess Christianity.

During the celebrations, political and church leaders rallied the people around the need to share with the less fortunate. But as we embrace the inherent value of sharing, our minds linger on the financial obligations awaiting us as the new year unfolds.

As the new government settles in, the economy is, clearly, not healthy, as is evident in our strenuous cost of living. To cosy up Kenyans easily, as usual, our global networks will be activated to attract monetary aid and loans on surreptitious terms to run our ineffective national programmes—and the debt burden is carried forward to the next regime.

The culture of sharing is, indeed, a reflection of our human divine ability to sympathise and empathise, but it should not be manipulated to excuse our negated leadership obligation to face the challenges and subdue resources to sustain our economy. Divinity or the universe—however you refer to your deity—is kind enough in its distribution of opportunities and resources that, with proper management and utilisation, it can support us sufficiently.

It’s time the government bit the bullet and rallied Kenyans against this deferred economic challenge. It might be uncomfortable but it’s the only remedy for our economy. The government must reconfigure its factory settings, undertake an overhaul of all natural and human resources and thoroughly re-evaluate its management and production capacity.

Unlike some jurisdictions, Kenya is endowed with sufficient and viable factors of production that, if optimised by men and women with capacity and integrity, can change our fiscal outlook. We must assess every citizen’s capacity, dispatch them to the right workstation and motivate them to optimise output. This must be institutionalised with tough ethics. How’s that for a New Year resolution?