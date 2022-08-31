A pregnant woman taking alcohol? Well, think again!

Decades ago, alcohol was thought to be safe to consume during pregnancy. Having a drink now and then while expectant was normal. But modern research shows the contrary.

Alcohol consumed by the mother enters the baby’s bloodstream in the same concentration. In addition, it takes the unborn baby’s body twice as long to eliminate alcohol from its system.

It is true that some women may drink alcohol during pregnancy and have babies who seem to be healthy. Some women may have very little alcohol during pregnancy and bear babies with serious health conditions. Every pregnancy is different. Alcohol may hurt one baby more than the other.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) says there is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant. Neither a safe time for alcohol use while pregnant. All types of alcohol, including wines and beer, are equally harmful.

Despite these facts, however, drinking during pregnancy has actually risen in the past decade.

Causes an abnormality

Alcohol is a teratogen—an agent that causes an abnormality following foetal exposure during pregnancy and can interrupt an unborn baby’s normal development. Alcohol use while pregnant can cause a range of lifelong physical, mental and behavioural disabilities, known as Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs). It can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight.

FASD is an umbrella term for a range of life-long disorders that can result from a baby being exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. They include abnormalities of the face—such as small eye openings, flattening of the ridge between the nose and lip, and a thin outer lip. Behavioural problems associated with FASD are common and often misunderstood because some look like intentional opposing behaviour when they are underlying neurodevelopmental abnormalities.

Stigma is a challenge

FASD has no cure but getting help early can improve a child’s behaviour. Instead of treating the child as oppositional, reframing helps care providers to understand that the child may be unable to do what they are asked due to working memory deficits or other cognitive impairment. FASDs are 100 per cent preventable: By not drinking alcohol while pregnant. Alcohol screening and brief interventions that involve asking questions about drinking patterns during prenatal clinics can help.

However, stigma continues to be a challenge. Discomfort prevents women from seeking help for alcohol dependence and may prevent them from pursuing a FASD diagnosis for the child. Addressing negative perceptions about alcohol use during pregnancy is important for reducing FASD rates, ultimately improving lives for those with the conditions. It’s paramount to seek help from professionals who can help to make sure the mother and baby are safe and healthy throughout the pregnancy.



