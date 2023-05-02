A pastor prays for, not prey on, the vulnerable

We have had religious bigotry and radicalised churches since time immemorial. Yet the nation is gripped by disbelief that a ‘man of God’ led so many people to their deaths.

This signals the extent to which self-proclaimed pastors are leading people astray in the name of the Abrahamic faith.

The Shakahola massacre shows how the masses are falling prey to dubious and conniving characters who obfuscate them to do their bidding.

Poor illiterate people have become easy bait to fake clerics posing as a good shepherd to their flock. They indoctrinate their congregants with make-believe concepts and claim to serve a higher purpose but for selfish gain.

Many have fallen for these cons and believe they will be miraculously rewarded financially and healthwise if they heed the charlatans’ teachings. They are enraptured by charismatic individuals who manipulate religious dogma.

Money-minting machines

Unsurprisingly, churches have become money-minting machines that use the Gospel as a guise to their precarious motives. ‘Men of God’ fund their lavish lifestyle with hard-earned money stolen from mostly struggling followers.

Piety and holiness have left the pulpit; instead, corruption has laid siege upon our churches. Greed has become a potent motivator for clerics to milk their congregants dry of their money.

The proliferation of many unregistered churches has led to an uptick of shadowy activities in what are supposed to be consecrated worship places. Shakahola is an example of the danger of overboard religious fundamentalism.

These masters of deceit should be denounced and put behind bars forever. Ignorance and poverty are an albatross that has attracted religious zealots to perpetuate outlandish acts, such as mass suicide.

Occults and sects in Kenya have tangentially escaped public scrutiny. There is a need for thorough investigations to wipe out those that prey on human vulnerabilities.