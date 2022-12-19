A new year, and new strategy for client relations

We’ll soon begin a brand new year. In the spirit of embracing new things, revamp your customer communication strategy in 2023. Tips:

Increase your feedback time. We have all faced the frustration of waiting too long to get feedback. Customers crave prompt feedback. Delaying response drives customers to another company. Slow responses make customers think that you do not value their time and business. Re-evaluate and hasten your feedback process. If you don’t have a response to a customer’s query at the moment, acknowledge receipt, give an estimate of response time or say you will respond as soon as possible.

Don’t talk like a robot; talk like a human. A conversational style of talking is preferred nowadays. Do your best not to sound like a robot. Use a relatable, human-like tone. Ensure your tone matches your brand. People want to feel like they are talking to a human being rather than a cold impersonal company persona.

Honesty

Be honest. The days of presenting a perfect image to clients are over. Customers want the truth, even when it’s ugly. If you don’t know why something is not working, tell them so and work on it. During a crisis, don’t remain silent; acknowledge it and consistently let them know what you’re doing to mitigate any negative affect. Project a responsible image, not a perfect one.

Use simple language. Speak in a language that your customers actually understand and like. For young street-smart people, consistently use casual language and tone. A great example is KCB Bank’s Witty Banker blog which uses a causal mix of Kiswahili and English with a humourous undertone. Don’t use a language if your customer doesn’t speak it. When your customers don’t understand you, they may not stick around.

What’s in it for me? Tell customers what’s in it for them when giving them new information. When inviting them to a product launch, let them know that you will be giving freebies. This motivates them to participate and engage.