A new era in China-Africa development cooperation

Earlier this month, China unveiled a new white paper on international development cooperation in which Beijing has articulated a vision to engender a more inclusive, quality and sustainable development in the world.

China’s foreign aid will now be administered by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, created in 2018.

It is clear from the document, that Africa ranks high in China’s international development cooperation agenda. Between 2013 and 2018, the continent received 44.65 per cent of China’s total foreign aid budget amounting to RMB270.2 billion.

Africa also received 45.04 per cent of the human resource development assistance from Beijing, in the same period.

Fuelled by historical and contemporary factors, China-Africa development cooperation is proving to be a model for South-South cooperation.

Development challenges

It departs from the traditional approach in which access to aid was a matter of wealth dispersal from the rich metropolis to less endowed economies.

Instead, China is leveraging its own development example to nudge other emerging economies to foster homegrown and sustainable solutions to development challenges.

Recognising development as a priority for all countries, China has now placed poverty reduction and livelihoods transformation at the centre stage of its development assistance.

The new blueprint also pledges increased investments in disaster relief, education, health care, agriculture, employment, environmental protection, and climate change response.

To guarantee the utility and sustainability of its aid projects, Beijing has proposed stronger accountability thresholds.

Project management rules and regulations, improved procedures for governmental procurement, contract performance, and qualification assessment of enterprises bidding for foreign aid projects, are now in place.

A tougher appraisal mechanism aimed at cutting out corruption, while enhancing environmental protection has also been instituted.

The new white paper still places the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the heart of China’s development cooperation; and introduces new metrics such as gender inclusivity in pursuit of development objectives.

Coming only a few months after China launched the 14th five-year national economic and social development plan, covering the period 2021-2025; the new development cooperation documents presents opportunities that Africa can harvest to better its socio-economic fortunes.

Through proper policy coordination, both China and Africa can align their development plans through co-creation and implementation. China has the BRI while Africa has the Agenda 2063.

The objectives of these development frameworks are largely similar and with 40 African countries having signed up with the BRI, a synergy between the two entities could expedite the actualization of desired development outcomes.

China’s development milestones are largely admired across Africa. Yet, there remains strong knowledge gaps in how China has achieved certain successes, including eliminating extreme poverty.

New opportunities

Beijing is willing to share its knowledge, experience and resources to help other emerging economies upstage development challenges. African countries should leverage these new experiences and opportunities to muster own development trajectory.

There are long running allegations that China’s development projects in Africa flouts environmental considerations while increasing public debt. The new regulations could breathe new life into the transparency, utility, and sustainability of China’s aid activities in the continent. Weeding out what President Xi Jinping has previously called “vanity projects,” is one way of dismantling the narrative of debt diplomacy in the continent.

By acting together, African countries have a strong leverage to engage development partners like China.

China-Africa cooperation has grown in leaps and bounds since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in the year 2000. Chinese foreign direct investments in the continent for instance ballooned from just US$ 75 million in 2003 to US$ 2.7 billion in 2019, according to the China Africa Research Initiative.

Beijing also ranks as the destination of choice for African students seeking higher education abroad. Such people to exchange programmes set ground for a more productive engagement between China and the continent, in the backdrop of the new international development cooperation blueprint.

The writer is an international relations scholar with a focus on China-Africa relations.

Twitter: @Cavinceworld.