A nation of great marathoners, corruption and ‘eating’ hustlers

‘When I see the mouth of a dead man, I see the folly of not eating what one had in one's' lifetime,” Those are the words of Unoka, Okonkwo’s father in ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe. Achebe goes on and explains that Unoka was a debtor who owed every neighbour some money.

If Unoka followed the Public Investments Committee’s investigations on who ate what, in the multibillion-shilling Kenya Medical Supplies Authority ‘eating party’, he could die of boredom. With indignation, he would term the proceedings a waste of public resources, resources if saved could have been available for another bloke looking for something to ‘eat’!

This is not strange because we live in a land where Sh2 billion is ‘eaten’ daily, a land where a young politician was once reprimanded for bad table manners of ‘talking while eating’, and a few days later assassinated, a land where a few political elites take turns in eating.

He couldn’t have been alone in dying with boredom because Kenyans, other than being great marathoners, are great ‘eaters’. What they lack are good ‘eating’ opportunities.

This is because what they get do not come in millions but paltry fifty bobs on the road blocks they man, a thousand bob here and there from the guy who supplies photocopying papers to their office, or from a litigant whose file has been missing, or in the many other situation where those in positions, however lowly, demand bribes.

Kimwarer and Arror dams

If Unoka was eating from Kemsa, the Kimwarer and Arror projects, the National Youth Service or any other eating parties we have witnessed in the past, he could have taken some to his family, which was sleeping hungry; he could have paid schools fees for his children who had been sent home; he could have paid the hospital bill for his wife, which had been pending and piling; or he could have paid back the loan to keep away the auctioneers.

Only after covering these pressing needs, could he have gone to his favourite local joint and enjoyed nyama choma and drinks with friends.

After a night of merry making, he would still be snoring as Mrs Unoka, now fully recovered, together with her children, went to church to thank the Lord for the recovery, and for the provision of the resources to pay the hospital bill. At some point, she would drop a fat envelope into the offering basket.

By the time the parliamentary committee flew back from Mombasa after two weeks of report writing, Unoka’s children would have forgotten that they had ever slept hungry, his daughter would have graduated from college and it’s possible that she could have been the new receptionist in the resort the Waheshimiwas were staying. If the final report recommended a recovery of the eaten funds, it’s most likely that Unoka would have spent it all.

Looting

This is how Unoka, the hustler with zero chances of looting big, thinks. Unfortunately, he will remain and die poor. He is likely to die of a ‘Covid-19 related complication’ or some other preventable and treatable diseases killing poor Kenyans like chickens.

In his last days, he will be gasping for air in a hospital that has been ‘eaten’ to a point that it can’t supply oxygen and drugs to its patients and his family shall sell his last goat to raise cash for drugs. At the same time, he will be sleeping on the floor of a hospital ward, or sharing a bed with another dying patriot.

In his eulogy, his greatest achievement in life will be his boldness in joining his bedmate and other patriotic Kenyans in ‘turning out in large numbers’ to receive and cheer their hero during his recent tour to his town, despite the ravaging Covid-19.