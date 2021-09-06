A nation of great marathoners, corruption and ‘eating’ hustlers

Activists protests

Activists in a protest condemning corrupt leaders and police officers. 

Photo credit: File | Ntion Media Group

By  ANDREW MAINA

‘When I see the mouth of a dead man, I see the folly of not eating what one had in one's' lifetime,” Those are the words of Unoka, Okonkwo’s father in ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe. Achebe goes on and explains that Unoka was a debtor who owed every neighbour some money.

