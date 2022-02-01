A low carbon future for Africa, is Mozambique plausible?

Africa has the lowest per capita energy consumption in the world and has increased its proven oil reserves, yet it still produces only less than 10 per cent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

The continent has nearly eight per cent of the total gas reserves. However, nearly half of the population in Africa lack access to electricity or depend on unreliable services that impact on the lives of people and on the economy.

Furthermore, the lack of clean cooking services is still a large problem across the continent, particularly urban areas, with indoor pollution leading to premature deaths of more than five million people.

Renewable energy

Africa has the resources and opportunities to embrace the variety of sources of renewable energy. The solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass power sources are sufficient but policies and infrastructure lag technological development and lowering costs.

Some mid-term solutions have been promoted such as, for example supplying LPG to reduce the use of charcoal and fuel wood for cooking.

The 2021 UNEP Production Gap report, produced by the Stockholm Environment Institute in collaboration with other organisations, discusses how major fossil-fuel-producing countries are planning to continue to produce fossil fuels at levels that together exceed those consistent with the Paris Agreement goals.

Carbon economy

Nevertheless, irrespective of a country’s level of wealth, it is imperative that all strive to transition towards a low carbon economy that respects the Paris Agreement commitments.

Indeed, the world’s governments are planning to produce 110 per cent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and 45 per cent more than would be consistent with limiting warming to 2°C.

Although natural gas is a fossil fuel, it produces less carbon dioxide emissions than other sources such as coal or oil. Therefore, some have argued it could also be considered an intermediate source to help achieve the goal of a low carbon future.

The International Energy Agency 2019 reports that Mozambique, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Mauritania, and South Africa in Sub-Saharan Africa are together responsible for 40 per cent of global gas discoveries between 2011 and 2018, and currently account for a global total of 4 per cent of those gas discoveries.

The IEA reports that natural gas accounts for nearly 16 per cent of the energy mix in Africa. The discoveries of natural gas in Tanzania and Mozambique have promoted a large investment influx from international companies and banks.

Natural gas reserves

Mozambique is ranked the third African country with proven natural gas reserves. It has a population of 31.16 million people with a GDP per capita of USD 487.7 million and a Human Development Index of 0.45. Services account for the larger part of the GDP (45 per cent), while agriculture and industry represent 24 per cent and 23.6 per cent respectively. The total carbon emissions per capita represents 0.3 tonnes.

Although the reserves in Mozambique were discovered in 2010, most of the investments were earmarked around 2014, when oil prices were high. But this has now changed, and following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the price difference is all too evident.

Most of the production is exported to South Africa along an 865-kilometre pipeline and other pipe projects are undergoing.

Only 1.2 per cent of production is consumed locally, mainly by industry (1.1 per cent). The rest is used for electricity generation which is consumed by only a few companies, all based in the Maputo area, thus exacerbating inequalities between the North and South of the country.

The prices for future scenarios were originally set up higher and would not have forecast the implications of major risks, such as Covid-19.

Countries such as Mozambique, where these discoveries of gas are seen as a major input for development, do not realise the problems of these ‘stranded assets’, and they suffer from unanticipated or premature write-offs or downward revaluations, or that are converted to liabilities, as the result of a low-carbon transition or other environment-related risks.

Fossil fuel

The 2021 UNEP Production Gap Report, states that directing economic stimulus to boost fossil fuel production may be a “risky bet” due to changes in fossil fuel demand and oil prices showing how lack of resilience of economies dependent on fossil fuel revenues.

Therefore, it is necessary to prepare a plan to manage a transition away from fossil fuels. This was also highlighted by the recent COP26 in Glasgow, which emphasised the use of renewable energy to support the industry in African economies.

The President of the African Development Bank indicated the practical needs for Africa consisting of a strategic financial and trade package that can “…transform climate inequality into inclusiveness…” and support a just transition.

After the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, there is a need to reconsider the use of fossil fuels in the Global South without ignoring just transitions and the economic commitments done to support low-carbon economies.

Policy-makers in the region should pause and consider the opportunities and risks associated with fossil fuels assets, and the possible conflicts between national goals and continental goals as indicated in the Agenda 2063 for Africa, as well as the Paris Agreement.

Key issues to consider include the design of development policies that consider all regions within the country to avoid an imbalance that benefits mainly urban and industrialised areas, like Maputo, but not rural and local communities.

The balancing of mid-term with long-term goals for energy access with investment in fossil fuels such as natural gas also needs to be done.

To avoid keeping African countries in carbon lock in, greener infrastructure projects should be supported including renewable energy, bio-economy and green economy-based projects.

There is a need to reduce the support to fossil fuels and consider the outcomes of COP26 for international support to make the transition.