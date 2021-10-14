A look at Cape Verde regime holding Alex Saab

Cape Verde

Pressure is mounting on Cape Verde to release Mr  Alex Saab, the Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested in the country.

Photo credit: File

By  Caleb T. Maupin:

Co-founder of Centre for Political Innovation

The archipelago nation officially called the Republic of Cape Verde is not large. It is home to over half a million people. However, this small country is currently at the centre of an international controversy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.